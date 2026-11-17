Mumbai, The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a cash reward scheme for those providing information about weapons looted by Naxalites from security forces, with the payout varying according to the type and number of firearms recovered, officials said.

Maharashtra cabinet approves cash rewards for information on weapons looted by Naxalites

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Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet also cleared amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, revised norms under the state textile policy, and approved setting up a principal district and sessions court in Palghar, they said.

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Under the Home Department's scheme to trace missing firearms, rewards will be fixed according to the category of weapons, including automatic, semi-automatic and other firearms, as well as ammunition, with payouts going up to around ₹1.5 lakh depending on the weapon type, an official statement said.

The state government said Naxalites had looted weapons from police stations and security teams during attacks over the years.

While the state's existing surrender policy for Naxalites provides additional financial assistance to cadres surrendering with arms, there was no provision to reward informants helping recover weapons looted from police stations and security teams over the years, it noted.

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{{^usCountry}} The Home Department had proposed the scheme to trace the missing weapons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Home Department had proposed the scheme to trace the missing weapons. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the defined sanctioning powers, Superintendents of Police can approve rewards up to ₹10 lakh, while Deputy Inspectors General of the Gadchiroli range can clear amounts exceeding ₹10 lakh and up to ₹25 lakh. Similarly, the Special Inspector General of Police can sanction rewards between ₹25 lakh and ₹50 lakh, and the Additional Director General of Police can approve amounts ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

In another decision, the cabinet approved an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, which came into force on March 1, 2017, in view of evolving higher education needs and the implementation of the National Education Policy.

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An amendment to Section 13 will empower the Chancellor to remove a pro-vice-chancellor on the recommendation of the vice-chancellor of the university concerned, while a change to Section 100 will allow university construction and development works to be executed through the Public Works Department under the supervision of the Management Council.

The cabinet also approved changes to the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28, revising the zone classification by moving districts in Zone 2 to Zone 1, Zone 3 to Zone 2, and Zone 4 to Zone 3, effectively abolishing Zone 4. Palghar, being a tribal district, has been placed in Zone 1.

Under the revised norms, installing additional machinery worth 10 per cent or more of the book value of machinery installed in the previous financial year will qualify as expansion.

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Textile projects with bank loans sanctioned before June 1, 2023 - or self-financed units that made advance machinery payments - which began production during the 2023-28 policy period can now opt for benefits under either the 2018-23 or the 2023-28 policy.

The cabinet also cleared setting up a principal district and sessions court, a chief judicial magistrate's court and a district public prosecutor's office in Palghar, which was carved out of Thane on August 1, 2014, and comprises eight talukas - Palghar, Vasai, Dahanu, Talasari, Jawhar, Wada, Mokhada and Vikramgad.

For the principal district and sessions court, 79 new posts will be created, 29 transferred from other courts, and 39 hired through outsourcing.

Additionally, 16 new posts and three outsourced positions have been sanctioned for the chief judicial magistrate's court, alongside five new posts and one outsourced position for the district public prosecutor's office.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.