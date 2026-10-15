MUMBAI: Maharashtra Cyber police have again summoned rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, after he failed to appear pursuant to earlier summons. He has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber on October 16.

Maharashtra Cyber summons Yo Yo Honey Singh again

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The Cyber police have registered a case over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert in New Delhi.

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“We had summoned Yo Yo Honey Singh on 5th of October, but he failed to appear and had sought some time,” a Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police officer said.

The agency has now send a fresh summon to Singh asking him to appear before it on 16th of October. The agency frequent failures to appear the agency can result in the Agency approaching a court.

The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Singh during a concert in Delhi. A video clip from the performance subsequently went viral on social media, in which Singh appeared to make an indecent reference to having sex in cars. The remarks drew criticism from several social media users, following which a complaint was made to the cyber police and a case was registered.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh later apologised in a video, saying the clip had been edited in a manner that offended people and that he had never intended to hurt, insult or offend anyone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh later apologised in a video, saying the clip had been edited in a manner that offended people and that he had never intended to hurt, insult or offend anyone. {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining the context of his remarks, Singh said he had interacted with a leading gynaecologist who had raised concerns about sexually transmitted diseases among younger people because of unprotected sex. He said he had attempted to communicate a message about the issue in a language he believed Gen Z would understand.

“Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer. However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies,” he had said in his video apology.