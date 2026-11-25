Chancellors of private universities in Maharashtra can now remove Pro-Vice-Chancellors (Pro-VCs) on the recommendation of vice-chancellors, following an amendment to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, through an ordinance.

The Maharashtra government has amended the 2016 Public Universities Act, giving private university Chancellors the authority to remove Pro-VCs. (HT Photo/ Representative photo) more less

The ordinance, promulgated by the state higher and technical education department on Monday, amends Section 13 of the Act, which earlier empowered a university’s Management Council to remove a Pro-VC on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor and on specified grounds. The amendment transfers this authority to the Chancellor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“... As the Pro-Vice-Chancellor is higher rank academic and executive officer of the university next in rank to the Vice-Chancellor, it is considered expedient to provide that the Pro-Vice-Chancellor may be removed by the Chancellor instead of by the Management Council, on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor. It is, therefore, proposed to amend section 13 of the said Act, suitably,” the ordinance said.

The vice-chancellor is the principal academic and executive officer of a university and heads its various authorities, bodies and committees. The Pro-VC, who has jurisdiction over the entire university, is next in the hierarchy and presides over these bodies in the absence of the vice-chancellor.

“The changes are part of amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, which provides the framework for academic autonomy, democratic representation and regulation of higher education in the state,” a senior official from the higher and technical education department said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An ordinance can be promulgated to amend legislation when the state legislature or Parliament is not in session and immediate legislative action is required. It is issued by the governor on the recommendation of the state cabinet and has the same legal force as an Act passed by the legislature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An ordinance can be promulgated to amend legislation when the state legislature or Parliament is not in session and immediate legislative action is required. It is issued by the governor on the recommendation of the state cabinet and has the same legal force as an Act passed by the legislature. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, an ordinance must be placed before the legislature when it reconvenes. It ceases to operate six weeks after the legislature reassembles unless approved by both Houses.