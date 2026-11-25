Chancellors of private universities in Maharashtra can now remove Pro-Vice-Chancellors (Pro-VCs) on the recommendation of vice-chancellors, following an amendment to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, through an ordinance.
The ordinance, promulgated by the state higher and technical education department on Monday, amends Section 13 of the Act, which earlier empowered a university’s Management Council to remove a Pro-VC on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor and on specified grounds. The amendment transfers this authority to the Chancellor.
“... As the Pro-Vice-Chancellor is higher rank academic and executive officer of the university next in rank to the Vice-Chancellor, it is considered expedient to provide that the Pro-Vice-Chancellor may be removed by the Chancellor instead of by the Management Council, on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor. It is, therefore, proposed to amend section 13 of the said Act, suitably,” the ordinance said.
The vice-chancellor is the principal academic and executive officer of a university and heads its various authorities, bodies and committees. The Pro-VC, who has jurisdiction over the entire university, is next in the hierarchy and presides over these bodies in the absence of the vice-chancellor.
“The changes are part of amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, which provides the framework for academic autonomy, democratic representation and regulation of higher education in the state,” a senior official from the higher and technical education department said.
An ordinance can be promulgated to amend legislation when the state legislature or Parliament is not in session and immediate legislative action is required. It is issued by the governor on the recommendation of the state cabinet and has the same legal force as an Act passed by the legislature.{{/usCountry}}
An ordinance can be promulgated to amend legislation when the state legislature or Parliament is not in session and immediate legislative action is required. It is issued by the governor on the recommendation of the state cabinet and has the same legal force as an Act passed by the legislature.{{/usCountry}}
However, an ordinance must be placed before the legislature when it reconvenes. It ceases to operate six weeks after the legislature reassembles unless approved by both Houses.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.
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