Maharashtra Mandal to introduce Marathi language curriculum in London

MUMBAI: The state government, in collaboration with Maharashtra Mandal of London, will introduce Marathi language curriculum for students in London. The government has appointed a committee, chaired by the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), to develop the curriculum. HT Image

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between SCERT and Maharashtra Mandal, London, during the Vishwa Marathi Samelan (World Marathi Festival) in Navi Mumbai in January, students residing in London will be able to study Marathi as an additional language course. To implement the MoU, the state issued a government resolution (GR) on July 10.

According to the GR, a government-appointed committee will finalise the curriculum for the Marathi language course for students in London. The GR also mentioned that language training, planned for class 1 to 5 levels, will be modified by 20% by the Maharashtra Mandal for their convenience.

The GR also noted that besides providing the required books for Maharashtra Mandal, the state government will also conduct examinations and provide certification to the students. A 10-member committee, including five members from Maharashtra Mandal, London, will finalise the implementation policy soon and execute the MoU to facilitate the process for students in London.

Vrushal Khandke, president of Maharashtra Mandal, London, said, “We have second, third generation Marathi people living in London. To connect them with our culture and language, we have been organising various programmes at our level, but to formalise this effort, we decided to collaborate with the state of Maharashtra.”

This is the oldest Maharashtra Mandal, founded by B. R. Ambedkar and scholar N. C. Kelkar in 1932 during their stay in London.

“Over the past eight to nine decades, we have been trying to instill Marathi values in our generations. But now we are formalising it. In the UK, UCAS points are considered for university admissions. Learning Marathi will help students earn these points,” Khandke said.

Under the UK education system, students who acquire additional language skills other than English can earn UCAS points, which are considered during university admissions. Khandke also said that currently, in London, apart from other foreign languages, Gujarati and Punjabi languages are available. With this initiative, Marathi language training will also be introduced.

“This training is not only for students. It is open to any individual who is willing to participate,” said Khandke.