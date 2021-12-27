Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 26 new Omicron cases, 11 detected in Mumbai
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 26 new Omicron cases, 11 detected in Mumbai

The state health department said all the patients have a history of international travel, except two persons, both of whom were high-risk contacts of a person who came from abroad.
Representational image.(HT photo)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra on Monday reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease pushing the statewide tally to 167. As many as 1,426 Covid-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours that took the cumulative case count to 66,59,314.

Of the new 26 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, 11 were detected in Mumbai, five in Raigad, four in Thane, two in Nanded and one each in Pune rural, Nagpur, Palghar and Bhivandi-Nizampur.

The state health department said all the patients have a history of international travel, except two persons, both of whom were high-risk contacts of a person who came from abroad. Till date 72 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the department said.

The department said 21 patients lost their lives to the viral disease during the day, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,41,454. So far, 65,03,733 were cured from the virus of whom 776 recovered in the last 24 hours.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 788 new cases of Covid-19 and three related deaths. The state capital’s total caseload currently stoof at 7,71,698 and death toll at 16,373.

Commissioner of the city civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),  Iqbal Chahal had called a meeting earlier in the day with health and ward officers on the rising number of Omicron cases in the country's finan.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP