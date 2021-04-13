Maharashtra reports over 60,000 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload up by over 28,000

Maharashtra, the worst affected state by the coronavirus disease, on Tuesday recorded 60,212 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 3,519,208 cases so far, a bulletin from the health department said. The bulletin also said 281 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 58,526 in the state. The active caseload too witnessed a massive increase of 28,296 cases from the 564,746 reported on the previous day and currently stands at 593,042, data showed.

Daily new infections have increased steadily in the state since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in India. It has remained upwards of at least 40,000 infections every day since April 1. On Sunday, the state witnessed 63,294 new cases, its highest single-day spike. However, a significant drop in cases was reported on Monday with 51,751 new cases that could apparently be attributed to a drop in the number of tests conducted.

Meanwhile, 31,264 patients recovered from the disease on the day, taking the overall recoveries to 2,866,097 so far and the recovery rate currently stands at 81.44 per cent. As many as 237,658 samples were tested for the disease on the day and so far, 22,560,051 tests have been conducted by the state government, data showed.

According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra alone adds 44.78 per cent to the national tally of active cases. Pune (118,168 cases), Mumbai (86,098 cases), Thane (81,303 cases), Nagpur (62,527 cases) and Nashik (41,438 cases) remain the top five districts in the state with the maximum number of active cases, the latest data from the state government showed.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said earlier in the day that the average daily cases in Maharashtra has grown significantly and currently stands at over 57,000 between April 7 and 13. Data shared by Bhushan also showed that the average tests per million (TPM) per day count too has increased to 1,887 in the same week. However, he noted that despite TPM’s growth in the state, it hasn’t kept pace with the surge in the daily new cases.

The Union health ministry noted that 10,529,376 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, comprising 9,520,725 first doses and 1,008,651 second doses, have been administered to the beneficiaries in the state as on 7am on Tuesday.