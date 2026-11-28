The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered two alleged wildlife trafficking networks operating in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats, arresting six people and seizing two litres of suspected King Cobra venom and three big cat skins, including those of a tiger, leopard and cheetah, in separate operations in Pune and Navi Mumbai.

Two DRI operations in Maharashtra led to the seizure of 2 litres of suspected King Cobra venom and three big cat skins, including tiger and leopard. more less

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In the first operation, DRI officers acted on specific intelligence that a stock trader-turned-social media influencer was involved in the illegal trade of snake venom. Officers mounted sustained surveillance on November 25, during the Kartik Purnima religious congregation on the outskirts of Pune, where the suspect was scheduled to meet a middleman and a prospective buyer.

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Navigating dense crowds and challenging terrain near the Indrayani River, the officers intercepted the suspects following a prolonged foot chase and apprehended all three individuals. A search led to the recovery of two bottles containing approximately two litres of suspected King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) venom.

The seized venom and the three apprehended individuals were handed over to the Maharashtra forest department for further investigation and prosecution under applicable laws.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate operation on November 26, DRI officers acted on specific intelligence about attempts to sell wildlife trophies in Navi Mumbai through social media. They intercepted a suspect in Panvel and recovered a bag containing two skins, apparently belonging to a tiger (Panthera tigris) and a leopard (Panthera pardus). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate operation on November 26, DRI officers acted on specific intelligence about attempts to sell wildlife trophies in Navi Mumbai through social media. They intercepted a suspect in Panvel and recovered a bag containing two skins, apparently belonging to a tiger (Panthera tigris) and a leopard (Panthera pardus). {{/usCountry}}

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Follow-up questioning led officers to search a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, where two women were found in possession of a suspected cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) skin and a .177-calibre break-barrel air rifle allegedly used for hunting.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the leopard skin bore a suspected gunshot wound inflicted with the rifle. The three skins — one each of a tiger, leopard and cheetah — along with the air rifle and other trophies, were seized.

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The three individuals apprehended in the second operation and the seized items were also handed over to the Maharashtra forest department for further investigation.

The King Cobra, tiger, leopard and cheetah are all listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and are accorded the highest degree of legal protection. Hunting, capture and unauthorised possession of these species, as well as trade in these animals, their derivatives or trophies, are prohibited under the Act.