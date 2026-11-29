Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has halved the time available for homebuyers and developers to resolve disputes through conciliation, cutting the settlement window from 60 days to 30 days and scrapping the provision for a further extension of up to 30 days.

MahaRERA halves conciliation period for homebuyer-developer disputes to 30 days more less

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The changes have been introduced through a circular issued on November 5, replacing an earlier circular issued on November 8, 2021. Under the revised framework, parties will have 30 days from the first hearing to reach a settlement, with no provision for an extension even if negotiations are underway.

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The move is aimed at reducing delays in dispute resolution and ensuring that cases do not remain tied up in conciliation for extended periods, a MahaRERA source said.

“Earlier, the case pendency levels were high, leading to taking over a year for the judgements to be passed. With the caseload relatively reducing, this move is intended to ensure there is a lesser case backlog,” the source said.

Under the earlier circular, the MahaRERA Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Forum had 60 days from the first hearing to facilitate a settlement. An additional extension of up to 30 days could be granted if the parties were making progress towards an agreement, subject to informing the MahaRERA secretary.

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{{^usCountry}} The revised circular removes this flexibility, reducing the maximum time taken by the conciliation process, from the assignment of a complaint to the bench, from approximately 105 days to 45 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revised circular removes this flexibility, reducing the maximum time taken by the conciliation process, from the assignment of a complaint to the bench, from approximately 105 days to 45 days. {{/usCountry}}

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The existing requirement for the forum to issue notices and schedule the first hearing within 15 days of a complaint being assigned has been retained. However, parties will now have significantly less time to negotiate and finalise settlement terms once proceedings begin.

Cases where there is no meaningful progress towards settlement, or where settlement terms are not filed within the prescribed period, will be closed as either ‘settled’ or ‘failed’ and referred back to MahaRERA for regular complaint proceedings.

Former MahaRERA conciliator A V Shenoy of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, however, questioned whether the shorter timeline would help resolve disputes. He said settling a case through conciliation typically requires up to 60 days and at least three sittings.

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“By reducing the time to 30 days, the caseload for adjudication might increase,” Shenoy said, suggesting that cases in which parties are unable to conclude negotiations within the shortened window could return to the regular adjudication process.

The MahaRERA Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Forum was established to provide an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, allowing homebuyers and developers to settle disagreements through mutual discussions rather than proceeding directly through formal regular adjudication.

The forum’s benches comprise representatives from consumer bodies such as Mumbai Grahak Panchayat and developer associations such as CREDAI-MCHI, CREDAI-Maharashtra and NAREDCO.