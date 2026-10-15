Malaria cases spiral, become more severe; docs advise early treatment

MUMBAI: Doctors across the board, from big private hospitals to clinics in Dharavi, are reporting a large number of malaria cases this year. Dr Deepesh Agrawal, consultant physician and head of critical care medicine at Saifee Hospital, said that additionally, the cases were more severe, with at least two to three critical patients being admitted daily to his hospital’s ICU.

Mumbai: A BMC worker carries out fumigation works as a part of preventive measures against Malaria, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI8_7_2019_000114B) (PTI)

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“Earlier, only cases of falciparum malaria were dangerous but this year we are seeing even cases of vivax malaria turning critical and accompanied by problems in the kidneys, liver and other organs,” he said. “While the rise in malaria cases could be attributed to the huge number of construction sites in the city, one of the key concerns is the delay in diagnosis, with people delaying treatment or even choosing to self-medicate, using AI-based information. It is important that they avoid self-medication and get timely treatment.”

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Malaria mostly spreads through the bites of some infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organisation, of the five Plasmodium parasite species that cause malaria in humans, P falciparum and P vivax pose the greatest threat. While P falciparum is the deadliest malaria parasite and the most prevalent in the African continent, P vivax is the dominant malaria parasite in most countries outside of sub-Saharan Africa.

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{{^usCountry}} Mumbai has registered two recorded deaths due to malaria in addition to the death of a nursing student at J J Hospital on October 4. “Some cases of malaria that we are treating now are so serious that even paracetamol is not effective,” said J J Hospital dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar. “One of the major causes of malaria and other ailments like dengue on the campus is the construction work being undertaken.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai has registered two recorded deaths due to malaria in addition to the death of a nursing student at J J Hospital on October 4. “Some cases of malaria that we are treating now are so serious that even paracetamol is not effective,” said J J Hospital dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar. “One of the major causes of malaria and other ailments like dengue on the campus is the construction work being undertaken.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the BMC, Mumbai registered 7,422 cases of malaria during the monsoon months from June to August, a 44% rise compared to the 5,144 cases registered in the corresponding period last year. However, medical practitioners say the actual numbers could be much higher than the official numbers due to under-reporting from private practitioners.

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Dr Anil Pachnekar, a member of the Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association, said this was because many doctors, in order to avoid paperwork, refused to inform the BMC about the prevalence of such cases. “Doctors are supposed to report the names and numbers of patients to the BMC and even remain available when the BMC team comes for verification,” he pointed out.

Pachnekar, who practices at Dharavi, said the area was witnessing a huge rise in malaria cases. “Almost every general practitioner in Dharavi is seeing at least seven malaria patients. What is important is to complete the course of anti-malarial treatment and to ensure that co-morbidities like diabetes and blood pressure are also under control,” he said, adding that the treatment protocol had changed.

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Santosh Gaikwad, executive health officer of the BMC, said that cases of malaria were on the rise in the city. “We are following the treatment protocols and guidelines set by the state government at our public health centres across the city,” he said.