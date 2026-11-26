NAVI MUMBAI: Three cargo containers carrying roasted areca nuts and almonds worth ₹2.17 crore were allegedly stolen from a private container freight station (CFS) in Uran after a man used forged shipping documents to get them released.

Man forges shipping firm’s letterhead to steal ₹2.17 cr cargo more less

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The accused, identified as Suraj Singh, allegedly fabricated the letterhead of a CBD Belapur-based shipping company and prepared fake gate passes to move the containers out of the facility in the early hours of November 22.

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According to the FIR, the theft took place between 1.14 am and 1.50 am. The accused allegedly used the forged documents to obtain authorisation to remove the three containers from the CFS.

The containers were then loaded onto three motor trailers and driven out of the premises. Police said they traced the trailer registration numbers and identified Singh as the alleged accused.

“The containers were loaded onto three motor trailers and taken out of the CFS premises. Through the registration numbers of the trailers, we have zeroed in on the accused,” said the investigating officer.

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{{^usCountry}} The stolen consignment included 56,695 kg of roasted areca nuts packed in two containers and 20,484.45 kg of inshell almonds in a third. The areca nuts were valued at around ₹1.13 crore, while the almonds were worth ₹1.04 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stolen consignment included 56,695 kg of roasted areca nuts packed in two containers and 20,484.45 kg of inshell almonds in a third. The areca nuts were valued at around ₹1.13 crore, while the almonds were worth ₹1.04 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The almond consignment comprised 900 bags. The total value of the stolen goods has been pegged at ₹2.17 crore.

The Uran police registered a case against Singh on Tuesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to forgery and the use of forged documents. Police are investigating how the accused managed to get the containers cleared from the facility and are attempting to trace the stolen goods.