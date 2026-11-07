Man opens fire on ex-girlfriend, sister inside Koparkhairane home

NAVI MUMBAI: A suspected relationship dispute turned violent on Thursday night when a man allegedly barged into a home in Koparkhairane and opened fire on two sisters, leaving the younger one fighting for her life and her elder sibling with a bullet graze to her ear.

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The 20-year-old, Tannu Dhobi, was shot in the back and remains critical, while her 22-year-old sister, Ritu, was also injured in the attack. Their mother, who was at home when the shooting took place, rushed both daughters to hospital.

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The accused, identified as Arjun Chauhan, was arrested by the Koparkhairane police within hours of the shooting. A local court on Friday remanded him in six days of police custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Chauhan had known Tannu for nearly three years and that the two were allegedly in a relationship. Police suspect a possible break-up may have triggered the attack, although the exact motive is yet to be established.

The shooting took place around 9pm when the sisters were at home with their mother. Their father and brother had stepped out for work when Chauhan allegedly entered the house and fired at the two women before fleeing. “Their condition is stable but they are under observation,” said the investigating officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators will question Chauhan during his custody to establish what led to the shooting and how he procured the firearm. The source of the weapon is also being probed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators will question Chauhan during his custody to establish what led to the shooting and how he procured the firearm. The source of the weapon is also being probed. {{/usCountry}}