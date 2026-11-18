NAVI MUMBAI: Angered by repeated calls from loan recovery agents over his friend’s unpaid mobile phone EMIs, a 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old friend to death and dumped his body in bushes behind a school in Panvel.

Man stabs friend to death over loan recovery calls

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The deceased, Pratik Dilip Ambawale, had reportedly listed his friend Pratik Mohan Jadhav as an alternate contact while taking a loan to buy a mobile phone. After he defaulted on the installments, recovery agents allegedly began calling Jadhav, leading to resentment between the two.

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On November 9, Ambawale’s sister had filed a missing complaint report at Kopri police station. Police examined his call detail records and found he had made 22 calls to one number between November 7 and the early hours of November 8.

The number was eventually traced to Jadhav, who lives at Mahalaxmi Garden Society in Usli village, Panvel. Ambawale’s phone was last located in Usli village too.

Jadhav was summoned to Kopri police station on November 14 and denied knowing Ambawale’s whereabouts, saying they were close friends with a brother-like bond who often spent time together and stayed at each other’s homes.

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{{^usCountry}} When questioned again on November 16 by police inspector Yuvraj Salgude, he allegedly disclosed that Ambawale had called him around 1am on November 8 and asked him to come to Panvel railway station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When questioned again on November 16 by police inspector Yuvraj Salgude, he allegedly disclosed that Ambawale had called him around 1am on November 8 and asked him to come to Panvel railway station. {{/usCountry}}

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According to his statement to the police, Jadhav went with a knife and confronted Ambawale about the unpaid instalments and the agents’ calls. In the argument that followed, Ambawale allegedly kicked him, and he fell. Enraged, he stabbed Ambawale, inflicting fatal injuries.

Jadhav then allegedly dragged the body into bushes near a drain behind Rakesh Jain Secondary Vidya Mandir. He also discarded Ambawale’s black bag, which allegedly contained the knife, near an electric pole beside a drain along the Shivkar-ONGC road. Following his disclosure, the body was recovered and identified by Ambawale’s sister and brother-in-law, said senior police inspector Bala Kumbhar.