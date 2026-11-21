MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will reduce the number of questions in the MBA and MMS CET examination from 200 to 150 in 2027. The decision comes after students raised concerns that the number of questions in the state-level entrance exam was higher than in the national-level Common Admission Test (CAT) for management admissions.

MBA, MMS CET to have fewer questions from 2027

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The revised pattern will reduce the total marks from 200 to 150 and the examination duration from 150 minutes to 120 minutes. The changes will be applicable for admissions to the 2027-28 academic year.

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The revised examination pattern will also apply to the Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post-Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) courses. These two management programmes will be included in the CET examination for the first time in 2027.

The 2027 management CET will have three broad sections covering Logical and Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Of the total 150 questions, 60 will be from Logical Reasoning and 10 from Abstract Reasoning. Quantitative Aptitude will have 40 questions, while the remaining 40 questions will be from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Each question will carry one mark, taking the total marks to 150.

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{{^usCountry}} The examination will continue to be conducted online through a computer-based test. The medium of the examination will be English. There will be no negative marking, which means students will not lose marks for incorrect answers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination will continue to be conducted online through a computer-based test. The medium of the examination will be English. There will be no negative marking, which means students will not lose marks for incorrect answers. {{/usCountry}}

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The CET Cell says the same syllabus and marking scheme will be followed for all four management programmes – MBA, MMS, PGDM and PGCM. Syllabus and examination-related information is available on the official website of the CET Cell: https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.