Medical negligence case registered against 3 doctors of pvt hospital

THANE: The Bhiwandi city police on Saturday registered a case against three doctors from a private hospital in Bhiwandi after a patient’s knee surgery went wrong and led to permanent disability, allegedly due to medical negligence. The case was registered following the directives of the Thane district surgeon, who confirmed negligence during the surgical procedure. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Sabia Ansari, 58, a retired school teacher from Islampura, had gone to a private multi-speciality hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment of a knee injury suffered during an accident. An MRI scan diagnosed an ACL tear, for which surgery was recommended.

On July 31, 2022, the surgery was performed by a doctor, who was called in from Nashik. According to the complainant, during the operation, a medical equipment’s failure caused delay, during which the hospital staff did not maintain proper hygiene and infection-control measures.

After the patient developed post-operation complications in the form of severe pain, swelling, and pus formation at the incision site, her husband, Faheem Akhtar Ansari, repeatedly contacted the doctors, who allegedly dismissed his concerns and prescribed painkillers and physiotherapy.

As her condition deteriorated, they sought a second opinion at a knee clinic in Mulund, where doctors identified a severe infection and performed a second surgery on September 14, 2022, to remove the infected tissues. Laboratory tests confirmed a dangerous infection, requiring expensive antibiotic treatments, costing nearly ₹20,000 per day. Despite this, the infection persisted, leading to a third surgery on November 18, 2022, which confirmed that the knee was permanently damaged.

Following complaints by the patient to the Thane Municipal Corporation, police, and district hospital, an inquiry committee was set up. The Thane Civil Hospital later issued a disability certificate to the complainant, confirming her permanent impairment due to medical negligence.

Based on the committee’s findings, Bhiwandi city police registered a case against three doctors of the private hospital, where the first surgery took place, for medical negligence.

A senior officer from the Bhiwandi City police station said, “The investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law.”