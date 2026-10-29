Meenakshi Shinde steps down from Shiv Sena Thane post amid calls for her arrest

Former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde stepped down as Shiv Sena’s district women’s wing chief amid allegations of involvement in Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar’s murder.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut visited Thane to meet slain party leader Purnekar’s family.

Purnekar’s family has been demanding Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra’s arrest. His son, Ram, said that only resignation is not enough and Meenakshi Shinde must be arrested.

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In her resignation letter to Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday, she said she was deeply pained by the allegations being made against her. “It is distressing to see a conspiracy being orchestrated by people from various political parties coming together to level allegations against me and thereby putting you, as the party leader...under pressure,” she said in the letter.

“I cannot even bear the thought that I should become a reason for the defamation of the very leadership whose honour I have worked to uphold throughout my career.”

Her resignation came as Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut visited Thane to meet Purnekar’s family and the Thane police commissioner.

The workers of Shinde-led Shiv Sena gathered in large numbers to protest against the “politicisation of the murder” despite Thane police curbs.

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{{^usCountry}} The Shiv Sena has maintained that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is running a campaign to blame Eknath Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shiv Sena has maintained that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is running a campaign to blame Eknath Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

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Shiv Sena deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre said they are with the Purnekars and want proper investigation. “We will not tolerate it if any allegations are made against our chief leader Eknath Shinde.’’

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were detained ahead of a march to Eknath Shinde’s Thane residence. In retaliation, they blocked arterial roads for nearly six hours. On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena workers gathered in a show of strength.