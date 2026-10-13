MHT-CET exam centre may be allotted based on Class 12 college PIN code

Mumbai: Students appearing for Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for engineering and pharmacy courses may no longer be allowed to choose their preferred district to take the examination. Examination centres may now be allotted based on the PIN code of the college where students complete Class 12, according to a new proposal being prepared by the state’s CET Cell to prevent malpractice and increase transparency.

Examination centres may now be allotted based on the PIN code of the college where students complete Class 12. (HT Photo)

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The move follows allegations of irregularities at several centres during this year’s MHT-CET, with reports claiming candidates paid bribes of up to ₹15 lakh to secure high percentiles at compromised centres. According to reports, several students from Mumbai and Pune chose centres in distant districts such as Chandrapur, Nandurbar and Gadchiroli. The allegations are currently under investigation.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the CET Cell has begun preparing a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for allotting examination centres, officials said. The proposal aims to ensure that students are allotted centres close to where they completed their higher secondary education, rather than allowing them to select a district of their choice.

According to a senior official from the state’s higher and technical education department, the authorities had faced pressure to allot centres according to students’ preferences. However, if this system is misused, an alternative system is necessary to protect students’ interests and maintain the fairness of the examination, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Most students complete their Class 12 education at colleges near their homes or within their own districts. Allotting examination centres based on the college’s PIN code could help address concerns about the current system,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most students complete their Class 12 education at colleges near their homes or within their own districts. Allotting examination centres based on the college’s PIN code could help address concerns about the current system,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed SOP is being prepared and is expected to be submitted to the higher and technical education department for approval within eight days.

The CET Cell is also considering exceptions for students who have genuine reasons for seeking a centre outside the district where they completed Class 12. Such candidates would be able to approach CET help centres and request an alternative examination centre based on the address mentioned on their Aadhaar card.

Exceptions may also be granted in medical emergencies, with the CET Commissioner taking the final decision in such cases, officials said.