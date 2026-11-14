MUMBAI: In a move that could kick-start the redevelopment process in Mira Road and neighbouring Bhayandar, the state government has introduced a policy that will allow buildings to be grouped into small clusters to make these plots viable for builders.

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The ‘Mini-Cluster Redevelopment’ policy – a first in Maharashtra – eases the Cluster Redevelopment norms adopted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) around five years ago. Accordingly, the minimum land-area requirement has been lowered from 10,000 sq m to just 2,500 sq m, and the minimum number of buildings in each cluster has been reduced from five to three.

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The Mini Cluster policy was introduced by the state Urban Development Department (UDD) on November 3, 2026, via Regulation 10.7.6 under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), which governs urban planning across Maharashtra except in certain areas such as Mumbai.

Government sources say the new policy will impact Bhayandar most, as this suburb has a concentration of ageing buildings that were unable to meet the requirements of the Cluster Redevelopment policy. It could also set a precedent in the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), they said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mini Cluster Redevelopment provision has been introduced after state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik took up the issue on behalf of residents in Mira Road as part of the city falls in Ovala-Majiwada, his assembly constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mini Cluster Redevelopment provision has been introduced after state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik took up the issue on behalf of residents in Mira Road as part of the city falls in Ovala-Majiwada, his assembly constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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The process was set in motion after Sarnaik met with UDD officials and the MBMC municipal commissioner exactly a year ago. It was decided that a “mini-cluster” framework would be drafted, relaxing the cluster redevelopment requirements, and submitted to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the UDD and who was elected from Thane, a part of the wider MMR.

Apart from relaxing the size of the cluster and minimum number of buildings in each grouping, the new regulation also relaxes the minimum road width requirement for Mini Cluster Redevelopment, from 18 metres to 12 metres. This will make a greater number of buildings eligible under the policy.

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In addition, the permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) will be the FSI required for rehabilitation of existing occupants and tenants, plus an incentive FSI of 0.50, or total 4.00, whichever is higher.

Redevelopment proposals under the Mini Cluster scheme will require government approval. They must also ensure that redevelopment of the selected portion does not impact the planned redevelopment of the remaining Urban Redevelopment Plan (URP) area. Consent of owners and occupants will be required for the redevelopment of the remaining URP area under the UDCPR.

Sarnaik called the Mini Cluster Redevelopment policy a “milestone”. Discussions on the subject were initiated after five old and dilapidated buildings on Rani Sati Marg in Bhayandar (west) had put the future of 178 families at stake. The minister said, “This is a historic milestone that will lay the foundation for the future redevelopment of the entire Mira-Bhayandar city and secure the future of thousands of families.”