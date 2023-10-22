Mumbai: This year, 17 people in the city have created and notarised living wills, a legal document with instructions on a life-or-death medical decision in case the individual isn’t able to. But in the absence of a custodian appointed by the municipal corporation, the document might as well be moot.

MNLU professors start signature campaign to appoint custodians for living will

To change this, a team of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) professors is starting a signature campaign, collecting stamps of people’s demand, for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to appoint a custodian. Appointing a custodian is as per a Supreme Court (SC) order in February. Doctors tasked with carrying out the living will, essentially passive euthanasia, are supposed to verify it with the custodian to ensure there’s no foul play.

Dr Garima Pal, assistant professor, MNLU Mumbai, took the initiative of signature campaign and awareness drive. Dr Pal is coordinating visits, managing outreach, and sensitising people. She said, “We’re hoping the campaign will raise awareness about the living will and convey its need to the Municipal Commissioner. Right now, the second notarised copy of the living will is being sent to him.” The first copy stays with whosoever is chosen to inform the doctor of the living will, when and if the situation arises.

Once they’ve collected the signatures, a letter along with them will be sent to the Commissioner. Another professor Anand Raut and a group of 12 students of the MNLU are helping people draft and notarise living wells on a pro-bono basis, as the concept is news to most, including medical professionals and advocates.

Tatva Damania, one of the twelve students, said, “When I went to the BMC headquarters to ask whom I should submit the living will to in the corporation, I was told that every ward has a nodal officer to collect it. But when I checked with the A ward office, they were clueless. I was asked to go to the health department, who were also in the dark and told me to come through the ward office once again.”

The signature campaign was announced at an awareness lecture at the MNLU on Saturday, full with instructions on how to go about getting a living will. Around 70 people were in attendance, most of them senior citizens. Another 100 people had streamed in from all over the country through a live stream. The interest in getting the documents made was palpable, as towards the end when it was made known that the students could be contacted for handholding through the process, many clamoured to get their numbers.

When asked about his motivation to carry this out for free, Tatva said, “We’re law students not only to go to court, argue cases and work in an AC office. Law is primarily a medium of social change, and even if I can help five people, it’s good enough.”

The vice chancellor and registrar of the university, Dilip Ukey and Anil G Variath, are also supportive of the club’s initiative. The end goal, said Dr Nikhil Datar, the first person in the country to notarise a living will in February, is a digital and national database available, so doctors can verify the document at the tip of their fingers in the time of need. But that is a while away, as after the BMC appoints its custodian, other municipalities and even gram panchayats in the country will have to follow suit.

