Model’s ex-boyfriend arrested for defaming her

Mumbai: The Kandivali police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man from Gujarat for allegedly making a fake Facebook profile of his former girlfriend and posting the phone number of her husband to defame her.

According to the police, the victim, who is a resident of Kandivali, works as a model for advertisements in Gujarati.

The police officers said that the woman and the accused were identified as Mayank Kariya. However, the woman broke up with Kariya and married a man in Mumbai. Irked with her marriage, Kariya decided to take revenge after she refused to answer his calls and respond to his messages.

Kariya, who is a resident of the Gir Somnath area in Gujarat made a fake Facebook page with photos of the model with a fake name Aditi Lakhani. On the Facebook page, Kariya then posted the mobile number of the woman’s husband.

When the model’s husband started receiving obscene phone calls from people, the complainant got irritated and approached the police a few weeks ago. The complainant then registered an FIR against an unidentified person under the Information Technology Act.

PI Sadashiv Sawant, from Kandivali police station, said, “We traced the IP address of the computer from where the Facebook page had been created. After getting the details we left for Gujarat and arrested Kariya,” said Sawant.

The accused was presented before the Borivali court on Wednesday where he was remanded to judicial custody.