Mother-son duo booked for duping tutor of 70 lakh

MUMBAI: The police on Monday booked a woman and her son for allegedly duping a 33-year-old special educator working with a Worli-based school of ₹70 lakh on the pretext of giving handsome returns on her investment. HT Image

The complainant, Fatema B, currently lives in Bharat Nagar in BKC, Bandra East, came in touch with the woman suspect in 2013 when her daughter was going for tuition.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the police, Fatema claims that around a decade ago, she met the accused when she lived in Lalbaug and her daughter used to go to the accused’s place for tuition. Both became good friends. One day, she told her about her businessman partner, Jagdish Kalve, who is into the construction business, and convinced her to invest money in his project.

The complainant initially invested a small amount, and once she got double the amount in one year, she started trusting her. From 2013 to 2017, she invested many times and got good returns, said a police officer. But between 2017 and 2022, she invested ₹70 lakh in multiple transactions, but she did not return, added the police officer.

When she inquired with the woman suspect, she started giving her vague answers. The complainant then started doubting her. She then contacted Kalve, who denied any investment by a woman suspect in his firm. The victim repeatedly asked the suspect about money, and she gave a Post-dated cheque in the name of her and her son, mentioned in the FIR.

When the complainant deposited the cheque, it bounced. She then filed a written complaint with the BKC police station in May 2022. The police verified the facts, and based on her complaint, they registered an FIR under sections 406 and 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the mother and son.

Raghunath Kadam, senior police inspector, said that they will not share the names of the accused because they are yet to be arrested, and search for them is on.