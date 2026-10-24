MU cancels admission of Buddhisht monk

MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai has decided to cancel the admission of Buddhist monk Rajesh Balkhande, also known as Bhadant Vimansa, in its MA in Ambedkar Studies programme for the 2026-27 academic year. The decision was taken by the university’s management council on October 13 and communicated to him on October 15.

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Balkhande, who protested on the university’s Kalina campus for more than eight months over various demands, has sought an explanation from the vice-chancellor, arguing that the court order cited by the university did not bar him from taking admission to a new course or entering the campus.

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“The court order does not say anything about admission to a new course or stopping me from entering the campus. By cancelling my admission, the university is preventing my right to education. I have written to the vice-chancellor and am waiting for a response,” he said.

A university official said the action was taken in accordance with the High Court order.

Balkhande ended his protest in April following a High Court ruling. His PhD registration had earlier been cancelled along with that of several other students who failed to complete their doctoral studies within eight years, as required under University Grants Commission rules.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest decision follows a May 20 management council resolution to issue notices to Balkhande, Tushar Mishra and Shashikant Jagtap over their conduct. The resolution stated that that the students would have to give an undertaking that their admissions could be cancelled if such behaviour continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest decision follows a May 20 management council resolution to issue notices to Balkhande, Tushar Mishra and Shashikant Jagtap over their conduct. The resolution stated that that the students would have to give an undertaking that their admissions could be cancelled if such behaviour continued. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the university, Balkhande had been associated with the institution since 2005 and repeatedly raised complaints against students, departments, hostel authorities, research guides and administrative officers. It alleged that his protests had affected the academic environment and put pressure on the administration.

Mishra was accused of repeatedly approaching government authorities and sending emails over three years after failing to secure admission to the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He has since enrolled at the Allana Institute of Management Studies for a Master in Management Studies degree. The university recommended cancellation of his admission.

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Mishra said he had approached the Governor’s office seeking an explanation, alleging that the resolution violated Section 127(8) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

Jagtap, an LLM student, had challenged the evaluation of his oral dissertation examination, alleging that he was deliberately failed. The university said a committee found the assessment had been conducted properly.

“I am not aware of any such decision against me and have not received any communication from the university. This is wrong, and I will file a petition in court against the resolution,” Jagtap said.