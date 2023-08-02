Actor sells fake luxury watch to producer, booked

Mumbai: A 53-year-old actor was recently booked for allegedly duping a film producer of ₹7 lakh after selling an Italian brand luxury watch which turned out to be a first copy of the original. HT Image

When HT reached out to the accused, Karan Hukku, there was no response from him. He has worked in movies like Kya Love Story Hai and soaps like Kasamh Se and Kahe Na Kahe.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Karan Hukku, a resident of Yari Road, Versova, met the complainant, Mohammed Salim Abdul Kuddus Farooqi, 48, in a gym in 2016. Farooqi owns a production unit, Saif Entertainment, and is also in the garment business.

“Soon, the duo got acquainted. Then, Farooqi even purchased a gold ring from Hukku, and he was satisfied with the purchase. By this, Hukku gained the confidence of the complainant,” an officer from Azad Maidan police station said.

The officer added that Hukku later told the complainant that he had ordered some Italian luxury watches, like Panerai and wanted to sell them. “I purchased one of the luxury watches from him for ₹7 lakh,” Farooqi said in the FIR. “I kept the watch at home and later decided to sell it. When I decided to sell it, I came to know that it was a duplicate one.”

According to the police, Farooqi then confronted the actor. “Hukku told Farooqi that he will soon come to Mumbai and then return his money. However, later Hukku started avoiding him,” the officer added.

Hukku was booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have served him a notice under section 41 A of the CrPC Notice of Appearance before a police officer to join us in investigations,” the officer said.

