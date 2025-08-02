Mumbai Coastal Road promenade to partially open by August 15

Mumbai: By August 15, Mumbai is set to witness the partial opening of one of its most anticipated infrastructure developments—the 7.5-km seaside promenade of the Mumbai Coastal Road (MCR). The coastal road promenade, which stretches from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli side of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is more than twice the length of the iconic Marine Drive promenade. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will reportedly officiate the inauguration, which is expected to be held on or before Independence Day. The promenade, which stretches from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli side of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is more than twice the length of the iconic Marine Drive promenade (3.5 km).

Out of the total 7.5-kilometre stretch of the promenade, around 5.25 kilometres spanning from Priyadarshini Park to Haji Ali, and from Baroda Palace to Worli, will be accessible to the public by August 15.

“The promenade is almost ready, and tests for speed cameras have also been completed,” said civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani. “Although access is currently restricted with barricades, the completed sections will be opened to the public on or before August 15.”

The initial pedestrian access points will include locations such as Tata Garden, Haji Ali Juice Centre, Mahalaxmi Temple, and three entry points near Worli. These are facilitated through dedicated pedestrian underpasses to ensure smooth and safe connectivity, Gagrani said.

The ₹13,984-crore Mumbai Coastal Road spans from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Lines to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It features a 10.58-kilometre, eight-lane expressway connecting Marine Drive to Worli. The promenade, forming a significant part of this larger project, is envisioned as a new attraction for walkers, joggers, and cyclists.

Designed with public use in mind, the promenade ranges from eight to 20 metres in width and includes 19 pedestrian underpasses to improve accessibility. Four of these underpasses—located at Amarsons Garden, Mahalaxmi Temple, Worli Dairy, and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk—will initially be opened, each equipped with ramps for differently abled persons. A dedicated cycling track runs along the full length of the promenade, with cycle stands placed at designated points.

The area has been developed with public amenities such as benches, litter bins, trees, bio-toilets, and drinking water facilities. Additional toilet blocks are also proposed near the park areas adjacent to the underpasses.

BEST has been approached to introduce bus services along the coastal road to meet the expected surge in footfall once the promenade is inaugurated. To support this, four bus bays with shelters have been constructed, along with a dedicated bus terminus near Worli Dairy.

For those travelling by private vehicles, two underground parking facilities along Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli have been completed and will be operational soon. These pay-and-park facilities will be managed by agencies under the supervision of the assistant commissioner of the G/South Ward.

A comprehensive security arrangement is being implemented to prepare for large crowds and ensure public safety. Personnel from the Mumbai Police, home guards, the coastal police, the Indian Navy, and the Mumbai Maritime Board are expected to be deployed for patrol and surveillance. The BMC’s disaster management department and the chief fire officer have also been put on alert to respond to any emergencies that may arise.

Cleanliness and order will be maintained by placing litter bins at every underpass entry and exit. The assistant commissioners of the G/South and D wards have been instructed to deploy clean-up marshals and strictly monitor unauthorised hawking. Accessibility remains a key focus, with smooth ramps for differently abled visitors throughout the promenade.

Warning signs and safety advisories have been installed to warn the public against the dangers of high tides and discourage climbing on seawalls or tetrapods. Reliance Industries Ltd, appointed as the project’s volunteer agency, has been given the promenade’s long-term landscaping and maintenance responsibilities. Until their operations begin, the superintendent of gardens will maintain the newly planted trees.