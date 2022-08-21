Mumbai local mega block: Services to be hit on these routes
Special locals will run on Panvel-Kurla (Platform no.8) section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period. Check other details here.
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega blocks on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work throughout Sunday.
The Western Railway will enforce a five hours ‘jumbo block’ on its suburban section on Sunday from 10am onwards to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," a statement by the Indian Railways said.
Harbour line services to be affected: Check route and timing details
> Services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line will be impacted from 11:40 am till 4:40 pm.
> Services on Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line will also be impacted between 11:10 am to 4:10pm
> Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road will remain suspended from 11.16am to 4.47pm.
> Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm will remain suspended.
> Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9:53 am to 3:20pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm will remain also suspended.
Special locals will run on Panvel-Kurla (Platform no.8) section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during block period.
Jumbo block by Western Railway
Meanwhile, the Western Railway will carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment causing a jumbo block of five hours on Down Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon and on UP Slow line between Borivali and Kandivali stations from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.
“During the block period, all Down Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Down Slow line between Andheri and Borivali stations. All Down Mail/Express trains will run on the 5th line between Andheri and Borivali,” Livemint reported. Due to the block, some suburban trains will remain cancelled.
