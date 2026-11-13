Mumbai records coldest morning of season as minimum temperature dips to 19.6°C

Mumbai: The city woke up to its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature at the Santacruz observatory dipping to 19.6°C, 2°C below normal.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 145 on Thursday, placing it in the “moderate” category. (ANI Video Grab)

Experts attributed the dip to clearer skies and cool northerly winds bringing colder air into the region. “The fall in temperature is mostly due to the cold northerly to north-easterly winds blowing from the anticyclonic circulation over northwest India,” said Nitha TS, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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At the Colaba observatory, however, the minimum temperature recorded was 25°C, 1.3°C above normal. Both the island city and the suburbs recorded above-normal maximum temperatures. Colaba logged 35.1°C, 1.6°C above normal, while Santacruz recorded 35.3°C, 1.4°C above normal.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 145 on Thursday, placing it in the “moderate” category. Of the city’s 24 active monitoring stations, six recorded “poor” air quality: Shivaji Nagar (208), Deonar (218), Malad West (212), Bandra Kurla Complex (206), Chakala (203) and Navy Nagar, Colaba (201).