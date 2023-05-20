Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 lawyers assaulted at police station; inquiry initiated

2 lawyers assaulted at police station; inquiry initiated

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The deputy commissioner of police Pravin Mundhe (zone 4) said, “Advocate Hrishikesh Sharma and MLA Tamil Selvam came to meet me regarding the incident. I have ordered an investigation into the episode. We will check the CCTV footage of the police station.”

Mumbai: The police have initiated an inquiry against senior inspector Nashir Kulkarni of the Antop Hill Police Station for allegedly assaulting two advocates when they went to file a complaint.

HT Image
HT Image

The deputy commissioner of police Pravin Mundhe (zone 4) said, “Advocate Hrishikesh Sharma and MLA Tamil Selvam came to meet me regarding the incident. I have ordered an investigation into the episode. We will check the CCTV footage of the police station.”

Sharma alleged that when one of his junior advocate’s staff went to the common toilet in the building, someone tried to close the door from outside and also knocked on it, thus harassing his female colleague. Since this happened many times, he and his colleague advocate Sadhana Yadav decided to approach the police, said the complainant.

“We went to the Antop Hill police station to lodge the complaint on Thursday afternoon, Kulkarni came and started shouting at us. Later, he along with other policemen badly assaulted me and Yadav in the police station,” said Sharma.

Yadav has suffered a fracture in her leg and her eardrum has also been damaged, he said, adding that she is in Sion Hospital.

Senior inspector Nashir Kulkarni said, “They tried to register false cases against some society members in the building and concerned officers at the police station unearthed came to know about his plan, and therefore they started making false allegations against me and using his female colleague to register a case.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai
mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out