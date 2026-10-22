Mumbai: The mercury climbed to 37.4°C in Santacruz on Wednesday, making Mumbai’s suburbs the hottest district in Maharashtra. The maximum temperature was 3.4°C above normal, while the Mumbai city region recorded 36.6°C, a departure of 3.1°C from normal.

Mumbai suburbs sizzle at 37.4°C, highest in Maha

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The coastal belt along Konkan and Goa has been experiencing higher temperatures, said Dr Bikram Singh, head scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai.

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Temperatures have risen again after easing over the past few days, Singh said, adding that some relief could be on the way. The drop in temperatures across north India is expected to gradually influence north Maharashtra and other parts of the state.

“This year, the pattern has been different from earlier years with heatwaves,” he said.

The heat came alongside moderate air pollution, with Mumbai recording an AQI of 113 on Wednesday. BKC was the most polluted location among the areas cited, with an AQI of 158, followed by Navy Nagar at 150. Kandivali West recorded the cleanest air at an AQI of 66, while Borivali East followed at 73.

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{{^usCountry}} Wind patterns played a key role in the hazy conditions, Singh said. “With south-easterly winds being dominant, the haziness and dullness were seen. However, as northerly and north-easterly winds strengthen, they will bring down the temperatures and the resultant pollution levels,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wind patterns played a key role in the hazy conditions, Singh said. “With south-easterly winds being dominant, the haziness and dullness were seen. However, as northerly and north-easterly winds strengthen, they will bring down the temperatures and the resultant pollution levels,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors said the combination of heat and pollution was leaving more people with persistent respiratory symptoms. Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant and bronchoscopist at Gleneagles Hospital, said even people with no previous history of asthma were experiencing asthma-like symptoms that were taking longer to subside.

“Exposure to particulate matter in the atmosphere leads to swelling of the airways, making it difficult for people to breathe. It can worsen existing conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), along with other respiratory ailments,” he said.

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Chafle said symptoms that would usually ease within four to five days were now lasting for more than two weeks in some patients. Chronic cough, a runny nose and body ache were also taking longer to resolve.

With some patients not responding to their usual medication, doctors were increasingly having to prescribe inhalers and steroids to control inflammation, he said.