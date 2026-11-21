Mumbai is set to introduce electric hydrofoil vessels on key routes, including Gateway of India–Mandwa and Gateway of India–Elephanta Caves, with the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) conducting sea trials ahead of a planned launch by the end of the year, state ports and fisheries minister Nitesh Rane said on Friday.

Electric hydrofoil boats to connect Mumbai’s Gateway of India with Mandwa, Elephanta Caves more less

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The first sea trial of the hydrofoil vessel was conducted off the Gateway of India on Friday. The vessels, manufactured by Sweden-based Candela, use advanced hydrofoil technology that lifts the hull above the water while cruising, reducing water resistance, energy consumption and travel time.

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“The MMB will operate these services on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Apart from Gateway-Mandwa and Gateway-Elephanta, we will also start a new route from Versova to Mandwa soon. The MMB will get 12 such vessels and the charging stations will be near Ferry Wharf,” Rane said.

He said the services could be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis before the winter session of the state legislature, with regular operations expected to begin by the end of the year. Each vessel costs around ₹22 crore, can carry 30 passengers and has a cruising speed of approximately 22 knots, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Rane said that Maharashtra had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Candela to manufacture these hydrofoil boats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rane said that Maharashtra had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Candela to manufacture these hydrofoil boats. {{/usCountry}}

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Rane, in a post on X, said India’s first fully electric hydrofoil vessel had undergone trials in Maharashtra. He described the trial as a major milestone in the country’s sustainable maritime journey. The vessel, a Candela P-12 imported from Sweden, is part of a joint initiative involving the state government, the Rural Enhancers Group and Saadhav Shipyard Limited. He said the initiative showcased the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s commitment to bringing world-class maritime technologies to India.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also posted on X, describing the development as the beginning of a new wave of maritime innovation in Maharashtra.

Earlier, an operator had procured electric boats, but the Mumbai Port Authority and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee did not allow him to set up a charging station at the Gateway of India.

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The Candela P-12 uses advanced hydrofoil technology, which lifts the vessel’s hull above the water while cruising, reducing water resistance, energy consumption and travel time.

Several state governments and agencies have proposed starting large-scale water transport services in Mumbai. Currently, 30 lakh to 35 lakh passengers use ferry services from the Gateway of India to travel to Elephanta Caves, Mandwa, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Rewas. With demand increasing, the MMB has awarded contracts to build marinas at Radio Club.

In the 1990s, Mumbai had hovercraft services connecting the Gateway of India with Vashi, Belapur, Girgaum Chowpatty and Juhu Beach. The services were discontinued because of high maintenance costs and financial losses. After the Covid-19 pandemic, boat services were started from Belapur to Mumbai, but demand remained low. With the Rewas-Karanja bridge coming up, people travelling from Mumbai to Alibag are expected to use the bridge rather than Ro-Ro ferries, catamarans and speedboats.

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However, there is considerable potential for water transport services along Mumbai’s western coast. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority had both been tasked with developing water transport in Mumbai, but have failed to make significant progress.

Nakul Virat, the regional CEO of Candela said. “Each of our vessel can carry 30 passengers at a go. It took us seven to nine months to make each vessel and 45 days to ship it to India. Our boats can travel at a speed of 25 knots per hour and has maximum speed of 30 knots and it takes 50 minutes to charge one boat. Since the vessel flies above water, it reduces energy comsumption. It has an adjustable ramp so that people dont have troubles alighting or deboarding. Besides, passengers wont feel seasick in our vessels. Our vessels need to be serviced only when they complete 3000 hours of operation, unlike other vessels that need service once after 200 hours.’’

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He said that they plan to operate on Gateway to Mandwa route first and later start services from Gateway to Navi Mumbai International airport.

Nakul Virat said that PM Modi has been pushing pollution free modes of transport . “This is the next frontier to do on water. What Tesla did on the road, we are trying to do on water. We have many major clients in Sweden, Norway, Canada, Caribbean, Columbia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.’’