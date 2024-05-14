Mumbai weather: IMD warns of strong winds, rain for next 3-4 hours, advises precaution

Mumbai: A day after strong winds and dust storms wreaked havoc in the city, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate spells of rain are highly likely to occur at isolated places within the Mumbai suburban area during the next three to four hours. Massive dust storm along with rains at Vashi area in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (HT Photo)

The IMD said that gusty winds reaching speeds between 40-50 kmph are expected to accompany the thunderstorm, advising the residents to take precautions while moving out.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai suburban during next 3-4 hours,” the Met department said.

On Monday, a 120x120 feet advertising hoarding collapsed over a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, killing 14 persons and injuring dozens. The hoarding sliced through the petrol pump's roof and crashed on the vehicles gathered there, prompting a massive search and rescue operation.

At least 12 fire engines and other vehicles have been involved in the search and operation, which is still underway, since around 4.50 pm on Monday.

According to civic officials, the billboard was illegal and no permission was taken to install it.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident spot late Monday evening and ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city.

The police have registered a case against the owner of Ego Media and others for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump.

The owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates