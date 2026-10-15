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Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper to commence after Dusshera

The train is likely to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) late in the evening, so that it does not affect suburban local trains

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 07:48:30 IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: The first Vande Bharat sleeper train to operate from the city will make its inaugural journey after Dusshera. Slated to run between Mumbai and Bengaluru, the train will cover the distance of 1,153 kilometres in 15-16 hours, compared to 24 hours taken by the popular Udyan Express which runs on this route, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

(Hindustan Times)
(Hindustan Times)

The train is likely to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) late in the evening, so that it does not affect suburban local trains, though there is no clarity yet on its frequency. The on-board menu will likely feature popular dishes such as misal pav, bisibele bath, mysore pak and thalipith, officials said.

“We are in talks with leading chefs, cloud kitchens and cooking partners who work alongside four and five star hotels to supply food on trains. We are also finalising local cuisines from the two states which will be included in the menu,” said an official from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Though the train can travel at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, it will be operated at speeds up to 160 kmph, officials said.

Udyan Express, the most popular train on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route, departs from CSMT at 7.55am.

Vande Bharat sleeper is a semi-high-speed train designed by the Integral Coach Factory. Sources in the railways said that they are exploring the possibility of operating Vande Bharat sleeper trains on the Mumbai-Delhi and the Ahmedabad-Delhi routes on the Western Railway as well.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shashank Rao

Shashank Rao is a Senior Assistant Editor having worked for over two decades. He reports on Mass Transportation including Railways and Roadways, Automobiles besides Urban Public Infrastructure. With ear to the ground, he is monitors and reports Mumbai's growth trajectory. He is a Rail fan, passionate about Public Policy. When I'm not busy, I read comics and watch anime and football.

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