MUMBAI: In a move that will prevent Mumbai’s public playgrounds and gardens from being usurped by private organisations, the state government has directed the BMC to scrap its controversial proposal to hand these spaces to private entities for development and maintenance.

The BMC faced a sustained citizens-led campaign to save the Neville D’Souza Football Turf in Bandra Reclamation after it changed the plot’s reservation from a playground and sports ground to an exhibition and convention centre (Hindustan Times) more less

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The decision was conveyed by guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district Ashish Shelar to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide at a meeting on Wednesday. He instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to instead take responsibility for the development, maintenance and security of these open spaces.

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Shelar also asked the BMC to withdraw its proposal for the development and maintenance of open spaces by private entities, submitted in 2023 for the state government’s approval. “Playgrounds and gardens are public assets belonging to Mumbai’s residents and must remain accessible to them.Under no circumstances should they be handed over to private organisations,” he said at the meeting, also attended by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, co-guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district, mayor Ritu Tawde, and the BJP’s Mumbai president and MLA Amit Satam.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision follows massive pushback from citizens, who have in the recent past resisted attempts by the BMC to allow private organisations to develop the city’s recreational spaces. Earlier this year, the civic administration allotted the 12-acre Andheri Sports Complex to the Shree Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led by BJP MLC Amirsh Patel, to develop as a sports-related facility for 10 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision follows massive pushback from citizens, who have in the recent past resisted attempts by the BMC to allow private organisations to develop the city’s recreational spaces. Earlier this year, the civic administration allotted the 12-acre Andheri Sports Complex to the Shree Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led by BJP MLC Amirsh Patel, to develop as a sports-related facility for 10 years. {{/usCountry}}

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The BMC also faced a sustained citizens-led campaign to save the Neville D’Souza Football Turf in Bandra Reclamation after the BMC changed the plot’s reservation from a playground and sports ground to an exhibition and convention centre.

The government’s decision to keep private entities outside the purview of the city’s gardens and playgrounds will bring relief to a city struggling to safeguard what’s left of its recreational spaces.

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At Wednesday’s meeting, Shelar also asked the BMC to select a few playgrounds and develop them at par with international standards, taking into account different sports and providing facilities for walking and jogging. These developed spaces should be showcased to residents before expanding the initiative to other playgrounds in phases, the minister said.

According to information presented at the meeting by Bhide, Mumbai has 1,123 playgrounds and 343 gardens. Of the playgrounds, 60 cover more than two acres, while the rest are smaller. The BMC has developed 1,108 playgrounds, while 15 have been handed over to private organisations for maintenance under 11-month agreements.

The civic body maintains 336 of the 343 gardens, while seven are maintained by private organisations. Under the earlier policy, 11 playgrounds were handed over to private organisations on a caretaker basis and 18 on an adoption basis. However, the agreements for these arrangements have lapsed.

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Bhide said the BMC faced a shortage of funds and manpower for the upkeep and security of open spaces. She suggested that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds could be mobilised for this purpose, a move backed by Lodha, who proposed setting up a committee to work out the details.

Shelar also said that, as an MLA, he had introduced a private member’s bill in the past, proposing that the development and maintenance of Mumbai’s playgrounds and gardens be a mandatory responsibility of the municipal corporation.