Murder accused celebrates birthday from police van
A video of the accused Roshan Zha, celebrating his birthday in a police van, while he was brought out for his case hearing in Kalyan, went viral on social media
Kalyan What is the best way to celebrate a birthday? A house party, a treat at an expensive restaurant or drinks at a pub? Well, none of the above choices seemed to sit well with a 28-year-old murder accused, who cut his cake through the windows of a police vehicle on Saturday.
A video of the accused Roshan Zha, celebrating his birthday in a police van, while he was brought out for his case hearing in Kalyan, went viral on social media. The followers of the accused, who is locked in Adharwadi jail, waited till his hearing was over and then handed over the cake to Zha from the window of the police van. They then posted videos and pictures of the celebration on their WhatsApp status.
Once the pictures went viral, questions were raised over the kind of police security provided during the hearing. Kalyan Adharwadi jail superintendent, A Sadafule, said, “The accused has been in our jail for the past four years in a murder case. We follow all orders and protocols for sending accused to and from the court for hearings. It is completely an idea of ruining the name of our officials. The escort police team was called from Kalyan rural police station, and they had the responsibility of keeping an eye on his activities.”
Thane Rural Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry. “The team who had given responsibility to produce Zha in the court are facing inquiry and soon action will be taken against the people responsible.”
Roshan was arrested in a murder case by Ulhasnagar police officials four years ago. Apart from that, he has several other offences of assault, attempt to murder, extortion and several others registered against him in different police stations of Ulhasnagar. In 2017, he attacked a police constable too.
-
Prayagraj: Two dairy owners arrested for torturing calf
Colonelganj police arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a calf and dragging it brutally on the road after tying it to a rope. Animal rights activist and lawyer Awadhesh Rai said one Manoj and Sunil run a dairy in Chandpur Salori area. On Saturday, the duo thrashed a calf after it consumed milk from the cow in their dairy. The duo then tied a rope in the legs of the calf and dragged it brutally.
-
Andhra BJP president hints at ‘tremors’, says CM Jagan will tremble
Amaravati: A day ahead of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled meeting with Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Sunday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state. Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.
-
Drugs worth ₹60 cr seized from Cochin international airport
Kochi Drugs worth around ₹60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday from a Delhi-bound Kerala man who had arrived in the port city from Zimbabwe via Doha. The seizure of nearly 30 kg of metha quinol drug worth about ₹60 crore allegedly from Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair's baggage was announced by the Cochin International Airport Ltd in a statement.
-
Rly Board introduces annual feedback, grading of officials by juniors
In a new move, the junior officers working in different departments of the Indian Railways would get an opportunity to formally give feedback of their senior officials and also award a grade to them with its direct bearing on the senior official's annual performance assessment report. The step is in line with the decision of the Railway Board to create a database for a 'multisource feedback of officers' while generating the APAR.
-
Sports associations see red over ‘sport’ tag for dahi handi
MumbaiThe Maharashtra government's decision to allow those participating in dahi handi to be eligible for government jobs under the 5 per cent sports quota has riled sports associations and administrators. This will also enable the 'govindas' to avail of the 5 per cent quotas as sportsmen in government jobs. The Maharashtra government has a five per cent quota in recruitments to all departments for sportsmen who have made a mark in at least state-level tournaments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics