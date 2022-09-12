NACO ropes in target communities to monitor, implement programme
The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) is setting up resource groups involving members from six target communities to plan, implement, monitor, and evaluate phase 5 of the National AIDS Control Programme.
“The resource group will act like an advisory body to identify issues like stigma and discrimination that they face every day and ensure that they are addressed in the policies being formulated,” Dr Lokesh Gabhane, joint director of Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), said. “They will also provide technical inputs and give recommendations on the initiatives being taken by NACO.”
The target communities are female sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), hijras/transgender people, intravenous drug users, people with HIV, and youth. While the resource groups will be formed at state and district levels there will also be community champions whose responsibility is to ensure that all government schemes reach every beneficiary.
Each group will also include the project director of the state’s AIDS control society and any other special invitees that the members may deem suitable. The district-level group will be headed by the collector.
MSACS has already formed a state-level committee.
Calling this a welcome step, Anand Chandrani from Nagpur, who is representing the MSM community on the state group, said this would democratise the process of policy making. “It gives us direct access to the formulation and implementation of policies that would ultimately affect us as a community.”
He also said that pointing out and addressing the shortcomings in the policies before they become part of the programme, instead of criticising them later, is a powerful move.
“The policy needs to be updated to include areas like mental health and other triggering points so as to keep up with the times,” Sumeet Pawar, the youth representative on the committee, said. He is hopeful that the aim to eliminate HIV/AIDS can be achieved with more involvement of the communities and other stakeholders.
Bengal govt to place resolution in assembly against CBI, ED
The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will place a resolution in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly against the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and other federal agencies, saying that these are being used by the Centre to harass the state governments, parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said on Monday. Minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and former minister Subrata Mukherjee were arrested in May 2021 in the Narada case.
Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly to begin from Tuesday
The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from Tuesday, after being rescheduled from the earlier start date of July 25, an official said. The session will have five sittings from September 13 to September 17, he added. Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of evading discussion on vital issues like unemployment and inflation by keeping a short session.
PAU advisory panel give suggestions to strengthen MSc biotechnology programme
An advisory committee meeting for reviewing MSc biotechnology programme, supported by the department of biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, under its postgraduate teaching programme, was held at Punjab Agricultural University. In his opening remarks, vice-chancellor and chairperson of DBT advisory committee SS Gosal said PAU teaching programmes were formulated on the academic pattern of Ohio State University,. He emphasised that DBT should also financially support PhD biotechnology students.
NMC’s circular on recognition to medical colleges annoys aspirants
The National Medical Commission's decision to grant recognition to medical institutes solely on the basis of an affidavit has irked many undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants who are eagerly awaiting the admissions to begin. This move, parents said, would eventually affect students even after securing a seat. All medical colleges need to get their recognition updated by NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board before taking new students.
Pune banker booked for bid to allegedly rape stepdaughter
The Chandannagar police on Monday booked a 51-year-old banker on the charge of attempt to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter, officials said. According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old girl, she was living with her father at a housing society in Wadgaon Sheri. The girl accused that her father tried to touch her inappropriately without her permission and tried to rape her on Sunday. However, she escaped from the house.
