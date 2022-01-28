Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body considering idea to use recycled water for constructions, non-potable purposes
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic body considering idea to use recycled water for constructions, non-potable purposes

Navi Mumbai civic body has planned to supply 40 million litres a day of recycled water to Trans Thane Creek (TTC) industrial units; it generates 400 MLD of sewer water and recycles it for non-potable uses and constructions
Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has asked his team of officers at ward levels to see how best the recycled water can be used for constructions and non-potable purposes. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 04:41 PM IST
ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is examining a suggestion to supply increased quantities of recycled water for construction and non-potable purposes to residential colonies.

NMMC has planned to supply 40 million litres a day (MLD) of recycled water to Trans Thane Creek (TTC) industrial units. The corporation generates 400 MLD of sewer water and recycles it. This water can be put to good, non-potable use, NatConnect director, BN Kumar, pointed out and called for a one-time investment.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has asked his team of officers at ward levels to see how best the recycled water can be used.

Bangar said, “NRI Seawoods already gets treated water. This process can be extended to other colonies.”

Kumar appreciated the commissioner for his “quick, positive and pro-environment response”. Kumar pointed out that considering the city will see a massive construction in view of the redevelopment projects and infrastructure works, recycled water could ideally be used for these.

Moreover, the use of precious drinking water for washing cars, two-wheelers, terraces and parking pots should be discouraged forthwith and the recycled water should be used.

“And, till we have a dedicated pipeline, recycled water may be supplied to housing societies by tankers,” Kumar said. The societies must invest in separate internal pipelines and storage.

RELATED STORIES

NMMC can offer discounts in regular water tariff for the societies taking recycled water, Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP