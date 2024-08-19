NCP MLA Rajendra Shingne says he went with Ajit Pawar out of compulsion

MUMBAI: Amid the talk about certain MLAs of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP being keen on rejoining Sharad Pawar, MLA Rajendra Shingne revealed that he had no choice but to go with Ajit’s breakaway faction in July 2023, as the district cooperative bank under his control was in trouble. The statement has set tongues wagging in political corridors, and speculation is rife that not just Shingne but a few other NCP MLAs may return to Pawar after the NCP (AP)’s disastrous showing in the Lok Sabha polls. Shingne, the MLA from Sindkhed Raja (Buldhana district)

Shingne, the MLA from Sindkhed Raja (Buldhana district), said in a function in Wardha on Sunday that he had not broken his ties with Sharad Pawar and still considered him his leader. “I admit that Pawar saheb has played a big role in my political career and I am indebted to him,” he said. “My district cooperative bank fell into trouble and I joined the Ajit Pawar faction out of compulsion. The state government has granted a sum of ₹300 crore for the bank but I will always revere Pawar saheb.”

When Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar, around 40 of 54 MLAs chose to shift their loyalty to him. However, the drubbing in the Lok Sabha election results, where the NCP (AP) could win only one of the four contested seats, has pushed many MLAs to introspect about their prospects. The NCP (AP) also failed to win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat which is considered the Pawars’ pocket borough.

Shingne, in his speech, insisted that he had maintained his relationship with Pawar even after joining the rival NCP faction. “Even today I consider him my leader,” he said. “I have said publicly in my speeches that he is a mass leader of Maharashtra. Even in future, Pawar saheb’s leadership will be reassuring for the state and the country.” Shingne had also gone with Ajit Pawar when Ajit was sworn in as deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis as CM in November 2019 to form a government that lasted all of 80 hours.

NCP MLAs such as Chetan Tupe and Atul Benke were seen hobnobbing with NCP (SP) leaders after the Lok Sabha poll results. Former MLC Babajani Durrani joined the NCP (SP) last month. Before him, the NCP’s Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke left the party and successfully contested the election as an NCP (SP) candidate from Ahmednagar constituency. Former MP and union minister Suryakanta Patil also returned to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP last month.

NCP working president and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule responded to Shingne’s remarks by pointing out that her family shared a decades-old relationship with the Shingne family. “He made the statement because of the personal relationship we share,” he said. “Shingne was very upset when his district cooperative bank was in trouble. He is a sensitive leader.”

NCP (AP) state unit chief Sunil Tatkare has said that Shingne will not go back to Sharad Pawar.