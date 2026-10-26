NCP rules out merger, presses for finance portfolio and vacant cabinet berth

MUMBAI: There will be no merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, one headed by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) and the other by Sunetra Pawar (NCP). This was confirmed in two meetings held on Sunday morning: one of the NCP’s core committee and the other with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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In the first meeting, at NCP president Sunetra’s official residence, senior NCP leaders sought clarity on the possibility of a merger between the two factions amid intense speculation over a potential realignment. Sunetra made it clear that the party was opposed to any merger. The position was subsequently discussed at a meeting with Fadnavis, where NCP leaders also pressed for the finance portfolio to be returned to the party.

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During the meeting with the chief minister, senior NCP leaders said they had been hearing from several sources that the BJP leadership was in direct talks with the NCP-SP leadership over the latter joining the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. There was also speculation that the Sharad Pawar-led faction could secure two to three ministerial berths in the state cabinet. “However, without wasting too many words, the chief minister responded that nothing of that sort was on the cards and the NCP would remain their only alliance partner,” said a senior NCP leader.

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{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra NCP-SP president Shashikant Shinde also ruled out a merger. “Never. There is no discussion and no merger will take place,” he said on Sunday afternoon after the party’s core committee meeting at the Y B Chavan Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra NCP-SP president Shashikant Shinde also ruled out a merger. “Never. There is no discussion and no merger will take place,” he said on Sunday afternoon after the party’s core committee meeting at the Y B Chavan Centre. {{/usCountry}}

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Finance portfolio remains bone of contention

At the meeting with Fadnavis, the Sunetra-led NCP delegation, which comprised Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Parth Pawar, renewed its demand for the finance portfolio, which the party had held till its president Ajit Pawar died in January 2026. The NCP has been consistently seeking the portfolio but the BJP has shown no inclination to relinquish control of this key department.

While the issue has increasingly become a bone of contention among the ruling allies, the renewed demand significantly came days after the Economic Offences Wing reportedly issued notices to two officers on special duty in Sunetra Pawar’s office, pertaining to the controversial Mundhwa land deal involving her son Parth Pawar. “It has been a long time. The state finance portfolio should now be handed over to us. The issue has also been discussed among us and our MLAs. This is not right,” Bhujbal remarked.

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Bhujbal, however, remained optimistic, claiming that Fadnavis had assured them that there was no dispute over giving the finance portfolio back. “He has assured us this will be done once certain processes are completed, as the state is currently grappling with the drought crisis and financial arrangements are being made to address it,” he said. “We are likely to receive the portfolio before the legislature’s winter session.”

This is not the first time that NCP leaders have approached Fadnavis for the portfolio. Patel and Tatkare met him on June 5 to begin with. The demand was unanimously backed during an NCP meeting on September 10, at which the party decided to assert its position and push for the finance portfolio for Sunetra, planning a delegation to meet union home minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis. Later, Sunetra and Parth Pawar met Amit Shah and pressed again for the portfolio.

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At the Sunday meeting with Fadnavis, the NCP also sought to fill its vacant cabinet berth, which has remained unoccupied since Manikrao Kokate was forced to resign, following his conviction in a cheating and fraud case in December last year.