MUMBAI: Dr Soumya Swaminathan, scientist and former deputy director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), demanded an evidence-based study to establish a correlation between lung cancer and heavy air pollution across urban India.

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According to AQI.com, about 97 of the world’s 100 most polluted cities are in India.

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Speaking to HT on the sidelines of a seminar organised by the National Cancer Grid (NCG) -- a collective of cancer specialists and patient rights representatives -- being held in Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai on Saturday, Swaminathan suggested that while global evidence pointed to lung cancer incidence being linked to pollution, India needs to focus on studies to delve into such “high priority questions.” She was a moderator of one of the sessions.

Participants at the seminar underscored the growing burden of lung cancer cases in India – evidenced by the increase from 63,708 cases in 2015 to 81,219 cases in 2025, according to a report in the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

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{{^usCountry}} She proposed a National Mission on Cancer Research—to be jointly funded by government and philanthropic agencies to tackle high-priority questions—while raising concerns over the lack of focused studies on lung cancer amid its rising prevalence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She proposed a National Mission on Cancer Research—to be jointly funded by government and philanthropic agencies to tackle high-priority questions—while raising concerns over the lack of focused studies on lung cancer amid its rising prevalence. {{/usCountry}}

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Swaminathan, who also served as director general of ICMR, suggested that India could link existing cancer data with the NCG and overlay it with the Air Quality Index of cities, to correlate the connection. “Based on the data and that available from government hospitals, we should be able to make the correlation. By pooling the national data on lung cancer and overlaying it with air quality data, we can immediately start seeing the trends about say, if lung cancer is higher in certain parts of India,” she said, adding that this method has been employed for other diseases in the country in the past.

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She further expanded: “We need much more Indian data on it. We also need to see how different states and cities may be doing because ultimately we want to prevent the disease. Once we get the data that links pollution to cancer, the next step would be employing prevention methods.”

However, the study should not restrict itself to the impact of air pollution on cancer but also look at the impact of other forms of pollution, namely pollution from chemicals, fertilisers and pesticides, she added.

She also recommended India study new protocols, treatments, diagnostics, and new therapies – such as cell and gene therapies -- to ensure safety, efficacy and affordability of new health tech assessments since India cannot afford million dollar treatments.

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Incidentally, the ‘Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines’ -- treatment protocols for lung cancer – was released in New Delhi in February this year. At the inauguration, union minister for health and family welfare J P Nadda stated that early detection remains one of the biggest challenges in lung cancer management and stressed the need to strengthen preventive and screening strategies, particularly among high-risk populations.

Nadda had also stated that India must not merely replicate international models, but lead with indigenous, context-specific solutions, suited to the country’s healthcare realities, disease burden and resource settings.