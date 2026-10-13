New homes but sans water: BDD Chawl residents in crisis

MUMBAI: Seven months after MHADA began handing over possession of redeveloped homes in the Naigaon compound of the BDD Chawls, residents continue to grapple with an acute water shortage. The project, showcased by the state government as a major urban renewal initiative, has left thousands of families struggling to access a basic resource despite moving into new 2 BHK flats.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residents say water is available for only 5 to 45 minutes a day and, despite repeated complaints to MHADA and the BMC, no permanent solution has been implemented.

“MHADA had sought 3.7 million litres of water for 5,181 residential units in the new Naigaon BDD buildings,” said Sudarshan Bole, vice-president of the ad hoc housing committee formed by residents. However, the BMC assured a daily supply of only 640,000 litres for the eight towers under phase 1. It said more water would be available after additional infrastructure was put in place.

A November 2016 letter issued by the BMC’s hydraulic engineers’ department to MHADA, granting clearance for the project, had said, “The water supply to proposed redevelopment shall be released at the rate of 90 litres per capita per day… As per prevailing norms of 135 litres per capita per day for proposed redevelopment will be made available after strengthening the water main network, if required.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said elected representatives, whose intervention was sought, have not helped. Residents allege that adequate water supply infrastructure was not in place before possession of the flats was handed over, resulting in the crisis. They allege MHADA was aware of this but proceeded to hand over the new flats as the agency had been given a deadline to complete the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said elected representatives, whose intervention was sought, have not helped. Residents allege that adequate water supply infrastructure was not in place before possession of the flats was handed over, resulting in the crisis. They allege MHADA was aware of this but proceeded to hand over the new flats as the agency had been given a deadline to complete the process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In March, when the first batch of apartments was handed over, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde described it as an “advance Gudi Padwa gift”. But the water shortage is turning the ongoing festive season into a stressful time.

Earlier this year, after residents raised the water-shortage issue, MHADA arranged for tankers as a temporary measure. However, tanker supplies were allegedly erratic and failed to address the crisis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residents say MHADA has told them to approach the BMC for a solution, while the latter says the water main pipeline network needs to be strengthened to enable the required quantity of water to be supplied.

Questions have also been raised about the functioning of water meters. “The water meters, installed some months ago, have stopped functioning. Therefore, we do not have accurate data of how much water is being supplied daily,” said Vishal Mohite, a member of the ad hoc housing committee. “We have readings from the initial days showing that we were receiving up to 7,00,000 litres, but supply has since dropped drastically.”

Milind Borikar, chief officer of MHADA’s Mumbai Board, did not respond to HT’s attempts to contact him for comment.