NMC’s circular on recognition to medical colleges annoys aspirants
The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to grant recognition to medical institutes solely on the basis of an affidavit has irked many undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants who are eagerly awaiting the admissions to begin
The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to grant recognition to medical institutes solely on the basis of an affidavit has irked many undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants who are eagerly awaiting the admissions to begin.
This move, parents said, would eventually affect students even after securing a seat. “Such a blanket recognition is a cause for concern as there were instances where institutes were not allowed to participate in the admissions after their inspection report highlighted default. Without a physical inspection, any college can take part in the counselling,” Brijesh Sutaria, parent of a PG medical aspirant, said.
All medical colleges need to get their recognition updated by NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) before taking new students. However, this year, MARB has decided to offer recognition (or continuation of recognition) on the basis of a sworn affidavit submitted by the institute.
“All medical colleges, where recognition and continuation are due, it has been decided to give recognition and continuation of recognition on the basis of a sworn affidavit for the 2022-23 academic year,” a NMC circular dated September 8 said. “However, random surprise inspections may be carried out on the basis of track record of the medical colleges. Decisions will be taken on the basis of these inspection reports.”
By not completing the inspection before the start of admissions, NMC is jeopardising the future of hundreds of medical aspirants who might get placed in such institutes, another parent said. “Who will take responsibility for a student’s admission in such an instance?”
A spokesperson for the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences told HT that they are waiting for the final word from NMC on state medical colleges, following which they will release the final list of colleges for admissions.
Last year, admissions to UG medical courses got delayed by over four months due to a series of petitions filed in the apex court against quota admissions. A private medical college in Maharashtra — ACPM Dhule — was not allowed to participate in the admissions after NMC found irregularities in its functioning during a surprise inspection. The matter went to court and the Bombay high court had to stay the admissions, only to lift the stay later in the year.
-
Pune banker booked for bid to allegedly rape stepdaughter
The Chandannagar police on Monday booked a 51-year-old banker on the charge of attempt to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter, officials said. According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old girl, she was living with her father at a housing society in Wadgaon Sheri. The girl accused that her father tried to touch her inappropriately without her permission and tried to rape her on Sunday. However, she escaped from the house.
-
2 more die in Haridwar hooch tragedy, toll rises to 10
Dehradun: Two more persons who fell ill in Haridwar last week after consuming country-made liquor distributed by a panchayat election candidate have died, taking the total number of deaths due to illicit liquor in the case to 10, police said. Two people are still under treatment. Additional superintendent of police, Rekha Yadav, who is heading the three-member special investigation team added that the accused has worked as a “helper” in some of the district's private hospitals.
-
PMC begins river rejuvenation project
The Pune Municipal Corporation has started the river rejuvenation project executed with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency. The project missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons. JICA project incharge in PMC, Jagdish Khanore, said, “Soil testing work is almost completed. Except Kharadi, PMC has acquired other lands. The forest department has given its in-principle approval for Kharadi land and PMC gave the office financial compensation last week.”
-
Bihar’s present, past FMs spar over central funds
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and former finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday got into in a verbal duel blaming each other for misinterpreting facts on the status of the Centre's contribution to the state. Choudhary said that as far as other schemes are concerned, Bihar has 37,91,883 approved pensioners under the national old age pension scheme and they are entitled to Rs 400/month and Rs 500/month on a 50:50 Centre-state sharing basis.
-
No water supply on Thursday in Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas on Thursday (September 15). The areas that will not receive water supply include Camp, Fatimanagar, Defence area, Solapur road till Ramtekdi, BT Kawade road, Sahakarnagar, Mitramandal colony, Market Yard, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Katraj, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Vanaz.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics