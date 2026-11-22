NAVI MUMBAI: A turf war has broken out between the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Cidco over who is responsible for curbing illegal constructions in the city. The civic body recently told the Bombay High Court that enforcement against unauthorised structures falls under Cidco’s purview as the special planning authority. However, 40 photographs of illegal construction activity in Airoli, Ghansoli and Koparkhairane have called into question the enforcement efforts of both agencies.

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The matter came up before a bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Ajay Sharma on Friday during contempt proceedings arising from advocate Kishor Sunder Shetty’s public interest litigation (PIL) concerning nearly 4,946 allegedly illegal buildings within NMMC limits.

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Shetty submitted photographs showing unauthorised structures continuing to come up in the three nodes. He told the court that several buildings which were at an early stage of construction when complaints were filed had since been completed, highlighting the pace of illegal development despite complaints and legal proceedings.

NMMC informed the court that it had carried out 161 eviction actions between June 16 and November 18, issued 14 notices under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, registered 12 cases and completed 101 hearings.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 161 actions, 77 were carried out between June 16 and July 6, and another 45 between July 7 and 20. However, enforcement activity fell sharply to just two actions between September 8 and October 5, before rising to 13 between October 6 and 19 and 24 between October 20 and November 18. Ghansoli recorded the highest number of actions at 62, followed by Belapur (21), Koparkhairane (16), Airoli (13), Turbhe (11), Nerul (nine) and Vashi (seven). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 161 actions, 77 were carried out between June 16 and July 6, and another 45 between July 7 and 20. However, enforcement activity fell sharply to just two actions between September 8 and October 5, before rising to 13 between October 6 and 19 and 24 between October 20 and November 18. Ghansoli recorded the highest number of actions at 62, followed by Belapur (21), Koparkhairane (16), Airoli (13), Turbhe (11), Nerul (nine) and Vashi (seven). {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body also reported 5,108 constructions on Cidco and low-income group (LIG) land, comprising 2,665 on Cidco plots and 2,443 on LIG plots. Koparkhairane accounted for the highest number at 1,379, followed by Nerul (986), Ghansoli (926) and Airoli (704).

The court also directed that a separate PIL filed by Mangesh Bhaskar Mhatre in 2024 be heard along with Shetty’s petitions. Mhatre’s PIL 155 of 2024 concerns alleged illegal constructions and Cidco’s failure to act against them.

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In an October 13 order in Mhatre’s case, the high court had asked Cidco to explain why it had not initiated action against the alleged illegal structures since the petition was filed on September 30, 2024. The court also sought clarity on whether the Supreme Court’s directions on unauthorised constructions applied to Cidco and what action it proposed against officers who had failed to act promptly.

Shetty’s contempt proceedings stem from two earlier PILs. PIL 111 of 2022 raised the issue of illegal constructions across NMMC limits and sought action against the structures and accountability for officials who had allowed them to come up. In January 2024, the high court directed NMMC to conduct a comprehensive survey and identify illegal and irregular structures.

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His second petition, PIL 209 of 2023, focused on more than 500 alleged illegal constructions in Ghansoli. The court directed NMMC and Cidco to file replies and asked Shetty to take steps to implead the owners and occupants of structures for which demolition was sought.

The two petitions subsequently led to separate contempt proceedings — Contempt Petition 685 of 2025 in PIL 111 of 2022 and Contempt Petition 139 of 2026 in PIL 209 of 2023.