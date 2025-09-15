MUMBAI: Environmental activists and residents of Ambivli, Atali, and Mohane areas in Kalyan have voiced their concerns about air pollution from the proposed Ambivli Cement Grinding Unit. It will also affect two rivers, Kalu and Ulhas, that are close to the project site, they said. A public hearing, as part of the environmental clearance process, will be held on Tuesday (September 16). Objections to proposed cement plant in Kalyan to be heard on Tuesday

M/S Ambuja Cement Ltd has proposed setting up a cement grinding unit, with a total capacity of 6 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA), at Kalyan. The plant will be built on the land that earlier belonged to the National Rayon Company. It spreads across Ambivli, Mohane, and Atali areas of Kalyan in Thane district.

Residents from areas near the proposed site and environmental groups have submitted objections to be heard during a public hearing on September 16. According to a summary report released by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the project costs ₹1,400 crore, and the actual cement grinding unit will be built on a 26.15-hectare plot, 150 meters away from Ambivli suburban railway station.

The objections are primarily critical of a cement grinding unit in an urban residential area like Kalyan, which is part of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation area, as it will seriously impact the health of people due to air pollution.

Nitin Nikam from Mi Kalyankar, an environmental group which has previously criticised the pollution of the Ulhas River, has submitted objections to the project. The proposed project will affect the health of thousands of commuters travelling from the Ambivali station, Nikam said. He also pointed out in his objection that lakhs of residents in Ambivli, Atali, and Mohane will be impacted by air pollution from the plant, as they reside around 150-200 meters from the project.

“As per environmental guidelines, the location of the project should be at least 500 meters away from the residential area. But, as the said project does not fulfil this condition, an environmental clearance should not be given,” said Nikam. He also expressed concern that the Kalu River, located roughly 500 meters away from the project, and the Ulhas River, around one km away, will be severely polluted.

Stalin D, director of Vanashakti, said that the proposed cement grinding unit will add to the pollution levels of the Ulhas River. He also pointed out that, as cases related to the river’s pollution are pending at the Supreme Court, the government should not encourage any project near the river, which will add to the pollution levels. “We are fighting against pollution of the Ulhas River and will oppose the project in the public hearing,” said Stalin.

Nikam also demanded that the public hearing be postponed by a month, as the notice does not mention the exact site of the hearing on Tuesday. “A public hearing is organised in the NRC premises, which is around 465 acres. But the exact location has not been disclosed. Where will people go for the hearing? We have demanded that they postpone the hearing date by one month and give us the exact location,” said Nikam.