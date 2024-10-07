Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has urged developers, housing societies, landlords and plot owners to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) before undertaking any construction work along the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz stretch of the Metro 3 corridor. In a public notice issued on Saturday, the corporation said it is mandatory to obtain MMRCL’s approval for any work within 100 metres of the two metro tunnels in this stretch. Real estate experts welcomed the move, saying it would facilitate the safe redevelopment of several thousand old buildings along the stretch. Obtain NOCs before starting construction work along Metro 3 route: MMRCL

“Asking project proponents to obtain an NOC is a standard process and we have issued more than 200 NOCs till date,” said Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRCL. It is difficult to gauge the exact number of properties that may need to seek NOCs as redevelopment may be undertaken by amalgamating land parcels as per regulations, she added.

The two metro tunnels, with an approximate diameter of 6.35 metres, are spaced 20-22 metres apart and situated at a depth of 17-25 meters below the ground. “In order to prevent any adverse impact on metro tunnels and metro structures above and below the ground resulting from any development/redevelopment, it is mandatory for project proponents (property owners, landlords, societies, associations and similar entities) within a 100-metre influence zone to obtain approval from MMRC before commencing any re/development work,” said the notice issued by MMRCL.

Those who have already obtained NOCs for re/development must implement special safety measures to prevent any mishap outside their construction sites, the notice added.

“Project proponents shall comply with operational safety standards to reduce risks and hazards associated with construction activities. This condition shall be applicable to all re/development projects that have already obtained MMRCL’s NOC,” said an official.

Real estate experts welcomed the step and urged that developers who take up projects close to the metro line must be compensated in the form of transferable development rights or addition floor space index.

“It is commendable that the authorities have issued this public notice, and we welcome the initiative,” said Pramod Vyas, president, South MetroCity Association of Realtors, an organisation of real estate professionals.

“The authorities must have considered that just as public infrastructure is essential, redevelopment also plays a crucial role in city development. They likely planned with the future in mind, anticipating that older buildings, especially in the congested areas of south Mumbai, may undergo redevelopment. It is vital that this happens without compromising the safety and security of the underground Metro structure, which is a public asset,” he said.

The first phase of the Metro 3 corridor between Aarey and Bandra Kurla Complex will be thrown open to the public at 11am on Monday.

“We will begin operations at 11am on Monday without any special incentives. Regular operations will begin from Tuesday, with trains running between 6.30am and 10.30pm on weekdays and Saturday, and 8.30am to 10.30pm on Sundays,” said an MMRCL official.