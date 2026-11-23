NAVI MUMBAI: Explosions from bursting oil drums, towering flames and thick black smoke lit up the Vashi-Turbhe industrial belt on Sunday night as a massive fire tore through an edible oil warehouse, spreading to an adjoining cold-storage facility and threatening the nearby Gokul milk-packing centre.

Oil warehouse goes up in flames in Vashi; no injuries reported more less

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There were no reports of casualties. Since the incident occurred on a Sunday, fewer people were present at the affected premises, helping avert a potentially bigger tragedy, officials said.

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The fire broke out around 9 pm at Shri Saptashrungi Company in the MAFCO Market area of Sector 18. The flames and smoke were visible from several kilometres away, including along Palm Beach Road, as firefighters rushed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to more establishments.

According to fire officials, the company deals in edible oil trading, wholesale distribution and packaging. Large quantities of refined edible oil, including sunflower oil, were stored at the warehouse, adding to the intensity of fire.

The flames soon spread to the adjoining Millennium Store, an air-conditioned cold-storage facility used for storing imported and export goods. The nearby Gokul milk-packing centre also came under threat as the blaze grew.

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{{^usCountry}} The fire’s intensity was underscored by repeated explosions as oil drums burst inside the warehouse, triggering fresh flare-ups. An eyewitness said the oil stocks had been completely engulfed and the flames had reached the adjoining cold storage. A vehicle parked near the facility was quickly moved to safety. Fortunately, no one was inside the cold-storage premises when the fire broke out, the eyewitness added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire’s intensity was underscored by repeated explosions as oil drums burst inside the warehouse, triggering fresh flare-ups. An eyewitness said the oil stocks had been completely engulfed and the flames had reached the adjoining cold storage. A vehicle parked near the facility was quickly moved to safety. Fortunately, no one was inside the cold-storage premises when the fire broke out, the eyewitness added. {{/usCountry}}

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Firefighters from Airoli, Koparkhairane, Rabale, Belapur and Nerul were pressed into service. Around five to six fire engines were deployed as emergency teams battled the blaze.

The presence of several commercial and industrial establishments in the vicinity added to the anxiety. Multiple milk dairies and large factories operate in the area, some close to residential pockets, raising fears that the fire could spread further.

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The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the warehouse, cold-storage facility and their stocks were yet to be established. Firefighting operations continued late into Sunday night.