Navi Mumbai: A pair of otters spotted in the mangrove and wetland stretch behind KH3 Sanskriti Housing Society, near Vastu Vihar in Sector 16, Kharghar, has raised concerns over wildlife safety, with residents alleging that the ecologically sensitive CRZ-I area is vulnerable to human and vehicular intrusion.

Otter sighting puts Kharghar mangrove protection under scrutiny more less

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A three-member team from the Mangrove and Forest Department visited the site on Saturday following a complaint by a resident, mapped the area and found that it falls under the jurisdiction of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), officials said.

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“We found two huts at the site and the occupants stated that they were fishermen residing in Morbi village. Based on the GPS coordinates, we found that the area falls under CIDCO’s jurisdiction. A report will be filed on Monday,” said Santosh Pawar, beat in-charge, Forest and Mangrove Department.

Kharghar resident Seema Tank, who filed the complaint, said she spotted and recorded the otters during her morning walk. She flagged regular human and vehicular movement in the habitat, pointing out that an autorickshaw had passed through the mangrove stretch shortly before the sighting, followed by two motorcycles.

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{{^usCountry}} The sighting has also revived concerns over the three golden jackal carcasses reportedly found near the Kharghar CRZ-I area in November, with residents and activists questioning the monitoring and protection of habitat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sighting has also revived concerns over the three golden jackal carcasses reportedly found near the Kharghar CRZ-I area in November, with residents and activists questioning the monitoring and protection of habitat. {{/usCountry}}

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Wildlife and environmental activist Sanchu Menon said mangroves and wetlands must not be sacrificed in the name of development.

“Navi Mumbai’s mangroves and wetlands are not vacant plots waiting to be exploited; they are living ecosystems, natural flood barriers and homes to countless wildlife species. The sighting of otters in Kharghar, alongside the alarming deaths of golden jackals, is a reminder of what we stand to lose,” he said.

Menon urged CIDCO, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Forest Department to work together to protect the habitat instead of shifting responsibility.

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“We cannot call ourselves a progressive city while destroying the very environment that sustains us. Save mangroves, protect wetlands and safeguard wildlife because once nature is destroyed, no amount of development can bring it back,” he said.

Tank has sought a joint inspection by the Forest Department, Mangrove Cell, Wetland Authority, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), CIDCO and PMC. She has also called for an investigation into the reported wildlife deaths, regular patrolling and action against unauthorised activities in the mangrove stretch.

CIDCO did not respond to repeated attempts to contact it.