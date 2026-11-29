MUMBAI:The Bombay High Court on Thursday struck down the District Deputy Registrar’s order to appoint a committee of administrators for a city-based cooperative housing society, observing that outsiders can be brought into a cooperative society only as a last resort if its members are either unwilling or unsuitable.

Outsiders can be appointed on co-operative societies as a last resort: HC more less

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The court was hearing a petition filed by seven members of Suraj Co-operative Housing Society, challenging the orders passed by the Minister for Co-operation on October 28, ordering appointment of an authorised officer to manage affairs of the housing society and to conduct its next elections. They also challenged the consequent appointment of an authorised officer by the District Deputy Registrar (DDR) on November 17.

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The authorised officer was appointed by the minister in view of the stalemate in the managing committee of the housing society, as five of the 10 members elected to the managing committee had resigned due to disputes with other members, and the remaining members were inadequate to meet the quorum of seven.

A single judge bench of justice Sandeep Marne struck down the orders, stating that section 77A(b-1) of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act empowers the DDR to appoint a committee of three members of the society or one or more authorised officers who are not members of the society, but the authorities can opt for an outsider only if members of the society are not available to perform the function.

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{{^usCountry}} Justice Marne reiterated that the law grants full discretion to the DDR to choose one of the two options, but “he cannot proceed to appoint an external committee by way of his whims”; bringing in outsiders is the last and the most drastic option which should be resorted to “only when the first option of appointment of committee consisting of more than three members of the society is not available”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Marne reiterated that the law grants full discretion to the DDR to choose one of the two options, but “he cannot proceed to appoint an external committee by way of his whims”; bringing in outsiders is the last and the most drastic option which should be resorted to “only when the first option of appointment of committee consisting of more than three members of the society is not available”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The court further noted that in case of Suraj CHS, there were five elected managing committee members who were willing to be a part of the administrative committee for the conduct of elections and therefore the authorities ought to have opted for the first option and chosen three of them.

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Accordingly, the court struck down the orders, with directions to the DDR to appoint up to three members of the society, from amongst the five managing committee members, as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a week. It clarified that the committee shall not take any major policy decisions regarding the society and shall only look after its day-to-day affairs and endeavour to conduct elections for a new managing committee within two months.