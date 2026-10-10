MUMBAI: More than 100 government hospitals in Maharashtra do not have anti-rabies vaccines, while 381 lack rabies immunoglobulin, the Bombay high court was told on Friday, as a court-appointed amicus curiae flagged gaps in the state’s efforts to implement directions on stray dog management.

Over 100 state hospitals lack anti-rabies vaccine, 381 lack immunoglobulin, HC told.

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A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna sought the state government’s response to the recommendations submitted by senior advocate Mihir Desai, the amicus curiae, and scheduled the next hearing for November 2.

In his note to the court, Desai flagged the absence of data on the stray dog population, which makes it difficult to assess the adequacy of sterilisation and vaccination drives. He also said only 7.5% of dogs found within urban institutions had been shifted to shelters.

Desai raised concern over the lack of a dedicated helpline for dog-bite incidents and referred to a Supreme Court order of November 27 last year directing that a helpline number be displayed at regular intervals on national highways.

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{{^usCountry}} He also questioned civic bodies’ timelines for addressing implementation gaps, noting that some municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats had set deadlines extending up to December 31, 2027, without stage-wise targets. Several others had not provided deadlines, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also questioned civic bodies’ timelines for addressing implementation gaps, noting that some municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats had set deadlines extending up to December 31, 2027, without stage-wise targets. Several others had not provided deadlines, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The note also sought details of measures to improve waste management at public transport premises to prevent animals from accessing food waste. Desai called for compliance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, the ABC Module, 2025, and the Animal Welfare Board of India’s standard operating procedure during sterilisation and vaccination drives.

The state’s affidavit, filed in August, did not specify how many shelters complied with the Animal Welfare Board of India’s standard operating procedure and how many were being upgraded, the note said. It also lacked a timeline for constructing additional shelters.

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The high court took up the issue on July 13 following Supreme Court directions in the suo motu case In Re: City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price. In its May 19, 2025 judgment, the apex court directed states and Union territories to remove stray dogs from schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations.

The apex court also cited inadequate sterilisation, poor waste disposal, lack of perimeter management and low public awareness among the reasons for the rise in dog-bite incidents around public institutions and transport hubs.

The Animal Birth Control Rules, framed under Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, require local authorities to conduct animal birth control and anti-rabies programmes using the catch-neuter-vaccinate-release approach.