PMC initiates campaign for reassessment of property tax

PANVEL: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a campaign to reassess property tax demands from the residents to ensure the right amount of tax is being paid, and all complaints are taken into account. HT Image

The drive began on Monday and will be conducted till July 28 at Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium. The civic body has deployed four dedicated teams for the reassessment campaign. The objections submitted will be studied by the teams, who will then make corrections to the bills if required.

Earlier, following a survey of properties under PMC jurisdiction, they published a draft of the property tax details of the residents, at its ward offices and on its website. The property owners were asked to submit their objections, if any, within a specified period.

According to municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, “While the civic body had received several responses, there were still those who couldn’t object at the time. We received requests from several such property owners about it to ensure they get justice and the right tax is collected. We have undertaken this campaign under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, which allows amendment and modification of tax. The property owners now have an additional opportunity to file their objections.”

Under this campaign, property owners can inform the PMC in case there is an error in the measuring of the external area of the property, change in use, or lease-based tax despite ownership of property. Property owners of gram panchayat areas can also submit their objections, if any.

Deshmukh added, “Objections can also be submitted concerning discrepancies in tax collection based on completion certificate, occupation certificate or date of starting use of the property apart from incorrect levy, name registration in primary tax collection.”

Property owners can also submit receipts of payments made by them during the gram panchayat times, minor corrections in tax assessment or first tax collection, and untaxed properties. If present or ex-servicemen have not been given concession in tax, they too can point it out.

“Property tax is important for the civic body to undertake development works in its jurisdiction. There is no stay by the court on the collection of tax, and hence we are going all out to ensure that we generate maximum revenue from it while ensuring the residents do not have to pay more than what is due,” Deshmukh said. “In this financial year, we have already collected over ₹150 crore in property tax, which shows that the residents are coming forward to support the civic body. We appeal to the residents to take advantage of our campaign to correct the assessment and pay the right amount of tax at the earliest.”

