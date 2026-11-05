Pay unpaid traffic fines in a month, get 20% off

Mumbai: If you have an unpaid traffic challan, now is the time to clear it. The Maharashtra government has announced an amnesty scheme offering motorists a 20% discount on eligible outstanding challans if they clear their dues within the next month. More than 9.9 million challans with a total outstanding amount of ₹1,392 crore remain unpaid, including several cases referred to courts for recovery.

More than 9.9 million challans with a total outstanding amount of ₹1,392 crore remain unpaid, including several cases referred to courts for recovery. (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the Maharashtra Traffic Police Challan Amnesty Scheme 2026, aimed at recovering a substantial portion of the outstanding fines.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Since the e-challan system was introduced in January 2019, the traffic police have issued 15.7 million challans, imposing fines totalling ₹1,577 crore. However, only ₹185 crore, or about 12% of the total, has been recovered. The government hopes the amnesty scheme will improve recovery by encouraging motorists to settle their pending dues.

The scheme will be rolled out in three phases, offering vehicle owners a discount of up to 20% on eligible fines.

The first phase covers challans issued between January 21 and October 31, 2026. Motorists will have 30 days to pay the fines and avail themselves of the one-time discount.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The second phase applies to new challans issued from November 1 onwards. Motorists who pay within 45 days of a challan being issued will be eligible for a 20% discount. This early-payment concession will remain available for one year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second phase applies to new challans issued from November 1 onwards. Motorists who pay within 45 days of a challan being issued will be eligible for a 20% discount. This early-payment concession will remain available for one year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The third phase covers eligible compoundable challans issued between January 30, 2019, and January 20, 2026, that are pending in court for recovery. Vehicle owners will be allowed to settle these fines at a discount of up to 20%, within a 30-day window.

After the scheme expires, authorities may initiate stricter action against repeat traffic offenders, including suspension of driving licences, restrictions on vehicle-related transactions and seizure of vehicles, in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and Supreme Court directions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bal Malkit Singh, adviser and former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, welcomed the decision. “We urge the government to ensure that the scheme covers all eligible categories of commercial vehicles and pending challans, with a simple, transparent and time-bound settlement mechanism. The government should provide adequate guidelines and sufficient time to transporters,” he said.