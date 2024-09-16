Phase 1 of Metro 3 to be opened by month-end: CM

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the first phase of Metro 3 connecting Bandra Kurla Complex with Aarey would be thrown open by the end of September, while the second phase would be operationalised in a year’s time. Shinde also vouched to make Mumbai slum free by constructing at least three million low-cost houses and said the state government has roped in various government agencies to construct these houses. CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the trial run of Metro 3 on August 30, 2022. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

“Real estate prices can be brought down easily by increasing the supply of housing stock, as suggested by the NITI Aayog. The state government has already started chalking out policies in that regard,” Shinde said while interacting informally with the media at his official residence Varsha.

The state government has roped in agencies like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to take up slum rehabilitation projects that have been stuck for years. These agencies would tie up with private developers for construction activities, he said.

“MMRDA is redeveloping Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar, where we are hoping to construct at least 17,000 tenements to rehabilitate slum dwellers. Residents have been paid hefty rents to enable them to vacate their existing tenements. Other government agencies too have been asked to use their expertise in housing development,” said the chief minister.

Invoking the NITI Aayog’s target of constructing three million affordable houses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Shinde said it was his aim to make Mumbai slum-free.

“Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had dreamt of constructing four million houses to make Mumbai slum free. We are taking steps to realise his dream. In the first phase, we are constructing two lakh affordable houses. Private builders are being given incentives including reduction in premium from 15% to 5%,” he noted. He further said that the state government would inaugurate a slew of infrastructure projects ahead of the assembly elections.

Responding to a query about his candidate from Worli against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde said a couple of candidates had been identified for the seat.

Polls in mid-November?

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that the assembly polls are likely to be held over two phases in the second week of November and seat-sharing talks among Mahayuti constituents had already begun.

“There is no problem in seat-sharing within the alliance. A respectable and inclusive formula will emerge in 8-10 days and be finalised very soon,” he said.