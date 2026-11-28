Navi Mumbai: A proposed pipeline at the foothills of Belapur’s Parsik Hill could mean the loss or relocation of 249 trees, but environmental groups fear the project may come at a much greater cost for example weakening the hill slopes, disturbing wildlife and further shrinking Navi Mumbai’s green cover.

Pipeline plan puts 249 Parsik Hill trees at risk; activists seeking flag slope weakening. (HT ARCHIVE) more less

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The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to lay a 1,500-mm-diameter pipeline connecting Parsik Hill MIDC to Punyanagari MIDC in Nerul. Of the 249 trees identified below the civic body’s water treatment plant, 44 are proposed to be felled and 205 transplanted. The list includes peepal, banyan, umbar, jamun, mango, tamarind, karanj, khair, teak and neem.

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Sajag Nagrik Manch and NatConnect Foundation have approached the NMMC Tree Authority, seeking a review of the proposal, a fresh 15-day period for objections and a personal hearing before a decision is taken.

The groups allege that residents were denied a fair opportunity to object. Although the public notice was dated November 16 and published on November 17, notices were displayed on trees at the site only on November 27 which was three days after the November 24 deadline.

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{{^usCountry}} A Tree Authority official said the notice had been published as per statutory norms and that permission would be considered only after site inspections and a review of formal representations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Tree Authority official said the notice had been published as per statutory norms and that permission would be considered only after site inspections and a review of formal representations. {{/usCountry}}

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B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, warned that removing vegetation at the base of Parsik Hill could weaken the slopes. “Natural vegetation holds the soil together, checks erosion and regulates surface runoff. Removing nearly 250 trees at the foothills could disturb this balance,” he said, questioning whether NMMC had assessed the impact on the hill’s geological stability.

Citing IIT Bombay studies indicating loose soil on parts of the slopes, Kumar said the work could increase their vulnerability. He also pointed to neighbouring Belapur hills, where trees were uprooted to make way for illegal religious structures and landslides subsequently occurred.

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The groups have questioned the pipeline’s priority, too, given that several areas in Navi Mumbai continue to face water shortages. Kumar asked why a pipeline to MIDC was being prioritised when the civic body was struggling to meet the city’s own water needs.

Vishnu Joshi, convenor of Parsik Greens Forum, said development pressure was already mounting on the hill. Around 100 plots have occupied residential and commercial buildings, while CIDCO has allotted another 100 plots for real estate development, he said.

The groups have sought an independent assessment of the impact on wildlife, warning that excavation could damage nests and disturb birds, reptiles and small mammals living in tree hollows and underground burrows.

They have also questioned the transplantation plan. Sudhir Dani of Sajag Nagrik Manch said the pits excavated at the site appeared too small for the root systems of mature trees. He sought an audit of NMMC’s plantation and transplantation drives, including expenditure and survival rates.

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Activists alleged that saplings planted through a CSR initiative on World Environment Day and under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign had begun drying up. They also sought clarity on the fate of thousands of trees on CIDCO plots fenced for future development.

An NMMC official defended the project, calling it a critical infrastructure upgrade to strengthen distribution capacity, balance water pressure and prevent future shortages in expanding residential and industrial areas. The official said the alignment below the water treatment plant was technically unavoidable and that soil assessments had been conducted to ensure structural safety.

“Only a small fraction of the affected trees are being felled, while the vast majority are slated for scientific transplantation, alongside mandatory compensatory plantation,” the official said.

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Activists, however, cited a Forest Research Institute assessment of 12,852 transplanted trees across 23 locations in Delhi, which found survival rates of only 40-45%, and questioned whether the trees at Parsik Hill would survive relocation.

The groups have urged the civic body to explore alternative alignments, minimise the work area and disclose the environmental assessment. They have also demanded a fresh objection period and a hearing before the Tree Authority takes a final decision.

Shrikant Patki, convenor of Palm Beach Greens, said the city needed more green cover amid rising pollution, construction dust and vehicular emissions. “Tree cutting seems to have become a culture of late,” he said.

The Parsik Hill proposal comes amid a series of tree-felling rows across Maharashtra. In Raigad’s Karjat region, the proposed felling of more than 32,000 trees for a 3,000-MW pumped-storage hydropower project triggered protests, forcing a halt to the cutting in late October. The Alibag forest division subsequently asked the project developer, Torrent Power, to transplant as many trees as possible instead of cutting them.

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Meanwhile, 468 trees in the eco-sensitive zone around Sanjay Gandhi National Park have been cleared for eight projects, including real estate developments in Thane and Mumbai. In Versova, the BMC began felling 184 trees at Nana Nani Park this month to make way for an interchange for the coastal road project.